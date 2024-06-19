Plan to repurpose oil platforms for hydrogen production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Plan to repurpose oil platforms for hydrogen production

By Ryan Duff
19/06/2024, 5:06 pm
© Supplied by ApolloConceptual hydrogen plant layout for repurposed large oil and gas asset
Conceptual hydrogen plant layout for repurposed large oil and gas asset

Plans to produce “green” hydrogen on North Sea oil and gas platforms have reached a “significant milestone”, researchers have said.

A study carried out by the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) and Aberdeen’s Apollo Engineering has overcome initial scepticism to envisage a “clear understanding” of the advantages of replacing North Sea topsides with the likes of electrolysers powered by renewable energy.

Importantly, Apollo found “potential for significant cost savings” despite the prospect of re-engineering jackets and platform legs proving “demanding”.

The Hydrogen Offshore Production Project (HOP2), which was awarded £2.12 million from the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund, was led by Apollo engineers as the firm looks to scale up production of the molecule.

The study evaluated UK offshore assets, developed equipment lists and assessed layout options in a “significant milestone” for cutting the nation’s emissions, Apollo’s decarbonisation director Phil Westmorland said.

The HOP2 project highlighted the importance of working with suppliers to develop bespoke electrolyser designs suitable for offshore applications if the option of repurposing oil platforms were to be pursued.

Apollo’s mechanical manager, Keith Archibald was initially unsure of the project.

“Initially sceptical about the idea of offshore hydrogen production through replacing topsides on existing asset substructures, we completed the study with a clear understanding of its advantages,” Archibald said.

“While repurposing existing jacket or GBS substructures will certainly be demanding, the potential for significant cost savings justifies additional effort to more precisely determine the footprint requirements for such assets.”

scotland hydrogen pipeline © Supplied by NZTC
The “best option” for the Hydrogen Backbone Link route.

The NZTC recently found that Scottish hydrogen exports could meet up to 100% of German import demand by 2045.

This came as the NZTC progressed work on the Scottish Government’s £2.7 billion pipeline network connecting hydrogen hubs in Scotland to Germany.

Scotland’s net zero and energy cabinet secretary Mairi McAllan said late last month that the Scottish government is determined to realise the potential for hydrogen export and will soon publish an export plan.

“Scotland is strongly positioned to become a major exporter of hydrogen to Northern Europe and the UK – contributing to our climate objectives and to green economic property for our nation,” Ms McAllan said.

Despite the report, programme manager for NZTC Darren Gee raised concerns in a recent conversation with Energy Voice.

Mr Gee said: “If you look at the Scottish green economy scenario, we’re not going to fill the backbone unless we do something now that directly affects the probability of existing in the future.”

He pointed to work conducted by the Hydrogen Backbone Link’s (HBL) sister project, Energy Hubs, on the feasibility of large-scale production of green hydrogen.

Recommended for you

Tags