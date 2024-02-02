Aberdeen’s Apollo Engineering to trial electric vessel charger for offshore wind sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Aberdeen’s Apollo Engineering to trial electric vessel charger for offshore wind sector

Apollo's PALM Charger could help offshore wind developers decarbonise their marine vessel fleets
By Mathew Perry
02/02/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 02/02/2024, 9:33 am
© Supplied by ApolloA visualisation of Apollo's PALM Charger concept connected to an offshore wind turbine.
A consortium led by Aberdeen’s Apollo Engineering has won nearly £800,000 in UK government funding to test a charging system for electric service vessels which can be connected to offshore wind turbines.

Apollo’s PALM Charger concept will undergo 14 days of offshore testing at a test rig moored off the coast of Orkney.

Apollo said the connection operation is “swift and rugged” and requires minimal bespoke outfitting, no active control systems and no personnel transfer.

Offshore wind developers are increasingly looking at deploying marine electric vessels (EVs) to support construction and operations in an effort to decarbonise their operations.

However, as offshore wind projects move into deeper waters further from away from the coast the ability to deploy fully electric service vessels is limited by their range and charging capacity.

© Supplied by Damen
Dutch company Damen is among firms developing fully electric service operations vessels for the offshore wind sector.

Apollo said providing an option to recharge in the field allows marine EV operators to extend their range, increasing the workability of vessels that might otherwise be confined to short journeys to and from shore

Successfully commercialising the PALM Charger concept could promote increased use of low-carbon vessels, facilitating the overall decarbonisation of the fleet, Apollo said.

EV charging ‘crucial’ for Scotwind

Apollo said this technology will become particularly crucial for upcoming offshore wind projects included in the fourth allocation round, ScotWind, INTOG and in the Celtic Sea.

The company has identified around 20 to 40 future wind farms where the technology could be deployed to facilitate continuous offshore EV operations through the construction phase.

Apollo offshore renewables director Nigel Robinson told Energy Voice the company is delighted to be kicking off the test project alongside Orkney-based partners Leask Marine and the European Marine Energy Centre.

“The PALM Charger has great potential as a practical, rugged method of recharging marine vessels offshore, and the trials will really help prove it as a commercial product,” Mr Robinson said.

© Supplied by Apollo Engineering
The test site in Orkney where Apollo Engineering will trial its PALM Charger system.

“We’re looking forward to working at the Scapa Flow test site in August, which is ideal for putting the system through its paces.”

After completing the trial, Apollo said it will move into a commercialisation phase to prepare a prototype for a pilot deployment.

While the concept is initially being targeted at offshore wind developers, Apollo said the technology could also be rolled out in the fishing, aquaculture and pleasure craft sectors.

© Supplied by Apollo Engineering
An overview of the PALM Charger system Apollo Engineering will trial in Orkney.

The UK government is providing approximately £780,000 in funding support for the testing phase through round four of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, administered by the Department of Transport and Innovate UK.

 

