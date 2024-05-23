NZTC sets out plan to export hydrogen from Scotland to Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

NZTC sets out plan to export hydrogen from Scotland to Germany

By Mathew Perry
23/05/2024, 9:56 am Updated: 23/05/2024, 10:05 am
© Supplied by NZTCNZTC's £2.7 billion pipeline network connecting hydrogen hubs in Scotland to Germany.
NZTC's £2.7 billion pipeline network connecting hydrogen hubs in Scotland to Germany.

A new report from Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has found Scottish hydrogen exports could meet up to 100% of German import demand by 2045.

The Scottish Government first announced plans for a £2.7 billion pipeline network connecting hydrogen hubs in Scotland to Germany last year.

The Hydrogen Backbone Link (HBL) could seen an entirely new hydrogen pipeline linking the Flotta oil terminal in Orkney to the city of Emden in Germany.

It would also include a “backbone” connecting sites at Sullom Voe, the Cromarty Firth, and the St Fergus Gas Terminal in Aberdeenshire to the pipeline.

Now the NZTC has released further details on the feasibility of possible hydrogen export scenarios from Scotland to Germany.

Green hydrogen export

Funded by the Scottish Government, the report analyses potential Scottish hydrogen production and German demand, looking at the “opportunities and steps required to unlock the full potential of a green hydrogen collaboration”.

It focuses on off-taker potential in Germany and on cross-border distribution of the volumes of hydrogen available, the NZTC said.

According to the report, prospective Scottish hydrogen exports could potentially satisfy between 22% to 100% of Germany’s hydrogen import volume by 2045.

Produced with Hambug-based Cruh21, the report identifies two critical developmental phases, with the first stage encompassing early production and end-use activities up to 2030.

Seagreen © Supplied by SSE
SSE and TotalEnergies’ Seagreen project in Scotland. Renewable electricity produced from Scottish wind farms could power hydrogen exports to Germany.

The first stage precedes the potential installation of hydrogen pipelines to export 35TWh of hydrogen from Scotland to Germany.

Meanwhile, the second phase looks at the period between 2030 and 2045, and involves the commissioning and ramping up of pipeline infrastructure to allow for up to 94TWh in hydrogen exports.

Overall, the report found ammonia emerges as the most feasible option for accelerating the establishment of hydrogen supply chains towards 2030, with its infrastructure and transportation capabilities already “well-planned and progressing”.

The report recommended subsidy mechanism for early projects, strengthening bilateral partnerships between Scotland and Germany, and investment in export infrastructure as among the key measures for developing a hydrogen supply chain.

Scotland ‘strongly positioned’ to become

In a statement, Scotland’s net zero and energy cabinet secretary Mairi McAllan said the Scottish government is determined to realise the potential for hydrogen export and will soon publish an export plan.

“Scotland is strongly positioned to become a major exporter of hydrogen to Northern Europe and the UK – contributing to our climate objectives and to green economic property for our nation,” Ms McAllan said.

© Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan visiting a community garden in Tillydrone, Aberdeen on Monday 20th May.

“Green hydrogen that is created with renewable electricity will help to reduce our emissions for hard to decarbonise sectors in Scotland and could also be a great export opportunity to the rest of the UK and to our European neighbours.”

NZTC senior project engineer Ana Almeida said developing the report in collaboration with Cruh21 ensured the report considered the barriers and benefits for both Scotland and Germany.

“Whilst the potential for hydrogen production in Scotland is well understood alongside the scale of predicted demand in Germany, there is a lack of tangible strategies connecting supply and demand and its evolution from present day to 2045, when both countries aim to achieve Net Zero carbon emission targets,” Ms Almeida said.

“The scenarios outlined in this report illustrate pathways to maximise the opportunity of international hydrogen distribution.”

Cruh21 consultant Meryem Maghreb said: “This report provides a holistic overview and stresses the necessity of developing a synchronised hydrogen and derivatives infrastructure, encompassing export terminals and pipeline networks, to bolster the hydrogen supply chain between Scotland and Germany.

“The critical factors to accelerate collaboration between Scotland and Germany lie in mapping supply and demand development and the establishment of Pan North Sea transport infrastructure.”

Cruh21 is also a partner in Project MOHN, funded by Germany’s research ministry, focused on offshore hydrogen production in the North Sea.

 

