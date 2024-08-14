Aberdeen’s Glacier Energy acquires Teesside firm in hydrogen storage push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Aberdeen’s Glacier Energy acquires Teesside firm in hydrogen storage push

By Mathew Perry
14/08/2024, 8:12 am Updated: 14/08/2024, 9:12 am
© Supplied by Charlotte Street PartnersScott Martin, Glacier Energy CEO (left) and Jamie Brown of Francis Brown.
Aberdeen-headquartered Glacier Energy has acquired a Teesside fabrication business as part of a push to strengthen its hydrogen storage and distribution offering.

Glacier said the acquisition of Francis Brown will take its group head count to over 300, as the company continues efforts to double in size by 2028.

Established in 1903, Francis Brown manufactures pressure vessels and structural fabrications.

The company specialises in construction for the oil and gas, chemical, construction, nuclear, defence and renewable energy sectors.

In April, Francis Brown gained specialist hydrogen and carbon capture accreditation through a pilot programme funded by the Zero Carbon Humber partnership.

The Teesworks industrial zone on Teesside, where BP is working on plans for the UK’s biggest hydrogen project.

Following the acquisition, Glacier said the company will now create a larger manufacturing division across two locations in Stockton-on-Tees and Rotherham.

The move will allow the company to support “strategic sustainable energy projects and growing manufacturing requirements”, Glacier said.

Glacier Energy chief executive officer Scott Martin said Francis Brown “aligns perfectly” with the company’s plans to increase its capacity and capabilities in Teesside.

“We look forward to integrating their excellent team to realise significant opportunities ahead and building the strong relationships we have already established,” Martin said.

Jamie Brown of Francis Brown said the company is looking forward to an “exciting next step” with Glacier.

“Extensive discussions with Glacier Energy in advance of the acquisition underlined how aligned we were, both in terms of the potential opportunity ahead, but also in terms of our respective cultures,” Brown said.

Glacier Energy investment

The acquisition comes shortly after Glacier announced a multi-million pound investment from equity investor BGF.

The investment follows the acquisition of Glacier earlier this year by Averroes Capital, with BGF set to take a minority stake in the company following its growth and expansion into the renewables market.

Glacier and BGF did not disclose the value of the investment, but BGF generally provides initial investments between £1m and £20m according to its website.

Manufacturing at Glacier Energy.

Glacier said the investment will allow it to continue the “rapid growth” it has achieved over the last two years by investing in additional manufacturing capacity.

The firm will also establish a technician training academy as it looks to double its headcount over the next four years.

Glacier currently employs 220 staff plus 20 contractors, with the majority based in the UK across locations including Aberdeen, Glasgow, Fife, Rotherham and Blyth, with an additional office in Kazakhstan.

Glacier serves a range of markets including wind, oil and gas, nuclear and chemicals, but is looking increasingly towards energy transition sectors such as hydrogen, leveraging its specialisms in heat transfer, machining, welding and testing and inspection.

In addition to the BGF investment, Glacier recently appointed former Scottish Power CEO Nick Horler as non-executive chairman and Mark Ritchie as group chief financial officer.

 

