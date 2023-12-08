14 North East Scotland energy transition firms share in £2.5m ETZ Challenge Fund grants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

14 North East Scotland energy transition firms share in £2.5m ETZ Challenge Fund grants

The grants ranging from £50,000 to £250,000 will to go businesses and projects located in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.
By Mathew Perry
08/12/2023, 2:10 pm Updated: 08/12/2023, 2:15 pm
© Supplied by Equinor/Ole Jorgen Bhywind tampen floating wind
Peterhead Port, Authority, one of the winners of an ETZ Challenge Fund grant, is located close to the world first floating wind farm - Equinor's Hywind Scotland project.

ETZ Ltd has awarded grants to 14 North East Scotland firms as part of a £2.5 million fund focused on driving the energy transition and creating jobs.

The Energy Transition Supply Chain Pathway and Challenge Fund provides grant funding up to £25,000 to help companies shift their focus from oil and gas to take advantage of new or existing opportunities in green energy.

Open to businesses based in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, this year’s grant funding will go to projects covering offshore wind, hydrogen, electricity grids and low-carbon heating.

The Challenge Fund is backed by the Scottish Government’s £500 million Just Transition Fund, which launched in 2021.

During a visit to Aberdeen today, Scottish Minister for Small Business, Innovation and Trade Richard Lochhead said the Challenge Fund had now supported 25 companies in total.

ukraine aberdeen © Supplied by Offshore Energies UK
Scottish Minister for Small Business, Innovation and Trade Richard Lochhead pictured in 2022.

Mr Lochhead said the funding helps to unlock private capital investment in the region’s energy transition, support the supply chain to pursue new energy opportunities and create high quality sustainable green jobs.

“We must ensure Scotland’s move to net zero is managed fairly for workers in existing industries and across communities,” he said.

“Taking advantage of the oil and gas industry’s expertise and ingenuity to transition to a clean energy future will help us achieve our net zero targets and create good green jobs as well as tackle inequalities in our society.”

Grants ‘unlocked’ £5m investment

ETZ Challenge Fund grants range between £50,000 and £250,000 and are matched by company contributions.

To be eligible, businesses must have an existing relationship with ETZ, a not-for-profit funded by the Scottish and UK governments, and be based in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire or Moray.

Project outcomes must also take place and directly impact the North East region.

ETZ said the grants unlocked an additional £5 million in private investment from companies across the North East green energy sector.

ETZ energy supply chain programme manager Freda Miller said 11 companies had already benefited since pilot programme launched last year with the aim of making the Granite City the ‘net zero capital of the world’.

“The fund was set up to accelerate the development of new industry-related facilities, new equipment and existing infrastructure upgrades, including digital infrastructure, and to drive innovation and market entry,” Ms Miller said.

© Supplied by ETZ
Freda Miller, Energy Supply Chain Programme Manager, ETZ. Aberdeen.

“By doing this, it can support company growth and create sustainable jobs with the result that the North East achieves an accelerated and successful energy transition.”

Boost to North East manufacturing

Aberdeen’s AJT Engineering received a grant as part of the pilot scheme and managing director David Scalley said the Challenge Fund had been a “timely and pivotal resource” post-COVID, helping the company upgrade its facilities.

Already an established operator in the hydro, oil and gas markets, Mr Scalley said the company is now “embarking on an exciting journey into broader renewable energy markets”.

“The ETZ Challenge Fund has been instrumental in catalysing this transformation and is a cornerstone in setting the business on a robust foundation for the next phase of its journey,” he said.

Portlethen-based Cebo UK received £250,000 towards the purchase of eight mobile silos used for wind farm construction.

Cebo UK manager Richard Forbes said the grant funding had been “instrumental” in advancing the company’s energy transition strategy.

AJ Engineering & Construction Services director Graham Alexander said the £250,000 grant received by the company will create skilled jobs and support its electricity grid manufacturing capabilities.

© Shutterstock
Electricity pylons with wind turbines in the background.

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire-based PowerJacks also received a £250,000 grant which it will use to invest in machinery focused on electric vehicles and offshore wind manufacturing.

PowerJacks manufacturing and continuous improvement director Gary Caunt said the grant will “help secure Scottish jobs” and allow the company to manufacture components it previously imported, improving the firm’s margins and competitiveness.

“This investment will also amplify our sales into international lightweight material manufacturing plants,” Mr Caunt said.

“Additionally, it will support entry into offshore wind turbine applications that we see increasingly using electro-mechanical technology, replacing traditional oil-based hydraulics.”

ETZ Challenge Fund grants

The full list of firms awarded grants in this round of funding include:

  • AJ Engineering and Construction Services Ltd, Moray – £250,000 (Increasing electricity grid capacity)
  • Autosub Ltd, Aberdeen – £245,000 (Offshore Wind)
  • Cebo International, Aberdeenshire – £250,000 (Offshore Wind)
  • Fennex, Aberdeen – £129,967 (Offshore Wind)
  • Forsyths, Moray – £84,442 (Offshore Wind)
  • GDI, Aberdeen – £94,465 (Water/Renewables)
  • Glacier Energy Services Ltd, Aberdeen – £63,370 (Hydrogen)
  • Peterhead Port Authority, Aberdeenshire – £221,736 (Offshore Wind)
  • Pier Solutions, Aberdeenshire – £60,425 (Battery Storage)
  • PowerJacks Ltd, Aberdeenshire – £250,000 (Offshore Wind/Electrical Vehicle Production)
  • Seaflo Consultancy Ltd, Aberdeen – £170,000 (Offshore Wind/ Marine)
  • Verlume, Aberdeen – £250,000 (Offshore Wind)
  • Whittaker Engineering, Aberdeenshire – £250,000 (Low Carbon Heating)
  • Woolard & Henry, Aberdeen – £247,500 (Offshore Wind)

A new round of Challenge Fund grants will be launched by ETZ in 2024.

In addition to the Challenge Fund, ETZ is also behind plans for a £60 million Energy Transition Zone in Aberdeen.

The renewables-focused technology and research hub, to be located close to the newly opened Aberdeen South Harbour, has attracted some controversy over its impacts on green space near Torry.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts