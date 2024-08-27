Wood wins FEED contract for EET Fuels hydrogen project at Stanlow refinery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Wood wins FEED contract for EET Fuels hydrogen project at Stanlow refinery

By Mathew Perry
27/08/2024, 7:00 am
© Image: EET Fuels/SodaliThe EET Fuels Stanlow refinery near Liverpool.
The EET Fuels Stanlow refinery near Liverpool.

EET Fuels has selected Aberdeen-headquartered Wood to undertake planning works for its hydrogen fuel switching project at the Stanlow refinery.

The projects forms part of plans to turn the Stanlow facility near Liverpool into what the EET Fuels says could be the “world’s first decarbonised refinery”.

The fuel switching strategy will see hydrogen, produced on site by EET Hydrogen, replace natural gas and refinery off-gas as the main fuel source for the refining operations.

As part of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase, Wood will coordinate final designs of the fuel system that will feed into a hydrogen-ready furnace at the site.

Wood will also re-design the core infrastructure and control systems to enable the
efficient and safe combustion of hydrogen, EET Fuels said.

The company said completion of the FEED study will allow it to take a final investment decision on the project in 2025.

© Supplied by Essar
The Stanlow refinery complex.

EET Fuels said the furnace is the first of its kind installed in any UK refinery.

It will be capable of running on 100% hydrogen, or a fuel-gas mix, and will reduce emissions at Stanlow by around 200,000 tonnes per year.

EET Fuels chief executive Deepak Maheshwari said hydrogen fuel switching is an integral part of the company’s plans for its UK operations.

“Conducting the FEED alongside a great partner in Wood will allow us to confidently move forward to final investment decision,” Maheshwari said.

“We remain on track to become the world’s first low carbon process refinery, providing security of fuel supply to the UK, as well as building and maintaining employment in the UK’s industrial heartlands.”

Stanlow refinery decarbonisation

Stanlow is one of the largest refineries in the UK, processing around 10 million tonnes of crude oil each year.

With the looming closure of the Grangemouth refinery in Scotland, earlier this year Maheshwari said he wants to expand operations at Stanlow.

The facility supplies a significant portion of UK transport fuels, including petrol, diesel and jet fuel, as well as petrochemical feedstocks.

Stanlow is also one of the largest industrial emitters in the UK, producing around two million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

tool offshore infrastructure repurposing © Supplied by Eni
Eni’s Douglas Complex in Liverpool Bay is being repurposed for offshore carbon storage as part of the HyNet cluster.

In an effort to decarbonise its operations, EET Fuels is investing £1.2 billion over the next five years with a target to reduce emissions by 95% by 2030.

In addition to hydrogen fuel switching and improved efficiency, EET Fuels is also progressing plans for carbon capture and storage (CCS) at the Stanlow site.

The CCS plans form part of the wider HyNet industrial cluster, which will see CO2 emissions from across north west England captured and stored offshore in the Liverpool Bay.

EET Fuels is also planning to construct Europe’s first hydrogen-ready combined head and power plant at Stanlow by 2027.

 

