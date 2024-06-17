EET Fuels to become first supplier of hydrogen-generated power to UK grid 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen

EET Fuels to become first supplier of hydrogen-generated power to UK grid 

By Mark Selby
17/06/2024, 11:00 am
© Supplied by EssarEssar's Stanlow refinery
Essar's Stanlow refinery. Image: EET

In a milestone for the nascent UK hydrogen industry, EET Fuels (formerly Essar Oil UK) has confirmed that it will be the first commercial supplier of hydrogen-generated, low-carbon power to the UK grid from its Stanlow Manufacturing Complex at Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

In an interview with Energy Voice, EET Fuels head of low carbon transition, Marcos Matijasevich, said the company’s hydrogen-ready combined heat and power (CHP) plant would make it the country’s “first producer of low-carbon power using hydrogen as the source of fuel, feeding part of the electricity generated into the national power grid”.

EET is transforming its Stanlow Manufacturing Complex into one of Europe’s largest energy transition hubs with the EET Hydrogen project due to take FID later this year.

The combination of hydrogen production, refinery decarbonisation through fuel switching and industrial carbon capture – along with the supply of low carbon fuels at Stanlow – will facilitate the process. For EET to achieve its low-carbon ambitions, which includes its blue hydrogen plans, carbon capture and storage (CCS) must be in place.

“We are reaching FID and ordering equipment for the CHP project later this year. The plant is being designed with first-of-a-kind hydrogen-ready turbines – no one in Europe has this type of equipment operating at commercial scale today, so we will be the first in Europe and globally,” said Matijasevich.

“This project is a key part of our decarbonisation plan and an investment we have to make to guarantee the offtake of hydrogen from our future blue hydrogen plant while enabling EET to contribute to decarbonising the power grid.”

First hydrogen furnace

Matijasevich pointed out that EET Fuels had already invested in the first low-carbon, hydrogen-ready furnace in any UK refinery for its crude distiller unit, so that more fossil-based fuels can be replaced with hydrogen.

“We have built the furnace and will commission it in the next few months. These are investments we are doing in advance, before hydrogen becomes available. Equipment has been designed with dual-fuel mode, so that they can be commissioned earlier using the existing fuel gas available – but switching to 100% hydrogen in the future.”

At the heart of the HyNet industrial decarbonisation cluster, EET Fuels is the largest industrial CO2 emitter in the region and will supply low-carbon hydrogen through its subsidiary EET Hydrogen.

The HyNet CO2 pipeline falls within the physical boundary of the existing refinery and utilises repurposed onshore natural gas pipelines connected to offshore depleted oil and gas fields in Liverpool Bay.

