Centrica prepared to ‘walk away’ from Sizewell C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Nuclear

Centrica prepared to ‘walk away’ from Sizewell C

By Jessica Mills Davies
23/12/2024, 9:59 am
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
Sizewell B nuclear power net zero
Sizewell B, the last nuclear power plant built in the UK.

British energy supplier Centrica is prepared to “walk away” from a planned investment in the Sizewell C nuclear plant, according to its chief executive.

In an exclusive interview with Energy Voice, Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea said “there are a number of criteria we have to consider to invest in the project”.

“We’ve said that we are part of the Sizewell C process but there are a number of criteria we have to consider to invest in the project,” O’Shea said.

“If these are not met, the right thing to do would be to walk away to protect the business.”

French energy company EDF plans to expand the existing Sizewell nuclear power stations in Suffolk with a third reactor, Sizewell C, which is expected to produce enough electricity to supply six million homes and meet 7% of the UK’s energy needs.

EDF said the project would support up to 70,000 jobs in the UK and 1,500 apprenticeships in East Suffolk.

Earlier this month, Centrica extended the lives of four operational advanced gas-cooled nuclear power stations alongside EDF.

At the time, EDF also said it had installed the UK’s first reactor in over 30 years at Hinkley Point C, as it forged ahead with its nuclear ambitions.

The UK-based supplier owns a 20% stake in the nuclear power stations, amounting to a 9 terawatt-hour capacity out of a total of 45 TWh.

“When the conditions are right, we’ve seen how good investing in nuclear can be for Centrica,” said O’Shea.

He added that access to that nuclear power capacity “will be very valuable to the company and to the UK’s energy system”.

“New nuclear will play a crucial role in the future energy system, however we will only invest if the risks-and-rewards balance is right for us,” he said.

“If it is not right for us, we will not invest.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed £2.7 billion of funding for the development of Sizewell C in October’s Autumn Budget.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband also recently said that a final investment decision on whether to proceed will be taken at the government’s spending review, which is expected in June 2025.

“There are obviously already hundreds of workers on the Sizewell site,” he said, while speaking at a nuclear energy event in London. “The equity and debt raise process will shortly move to its final stages.”

Recommended for you