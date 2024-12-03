Xlinks supply could improve UK grid resiliency from 2030s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Renewables

Xlinks supply could improve UK grid resiliency from 2030s

Mark Selby By Mark Selby
03/12/2024, 9:01 pm
Photo of Mark Selby
Post Thumbnail

The Xlinks Morocco-UK Power Project could help balance the UK grid and improve resiliency when it launches in the early 2030s, according to Xlinks chief executive James Humfrey.

In an exclusive interview with Energy Voice, Humfrey said grid resiliency would benefit from “scale and diversity of inputs and outputs” adding that, in particular, “it helps reduce the grid investment that’s required – and so that’s more cost efficient”.

“If you’ve got everyone trying to come in through the same part of the grid, you’ll greatly increase the cost of upgrades and congestion and so, you know, that’s really the advantage of coming in in the Southwest UK – for the grid connection,” added Humfrey.

Xlinks is due to make landfall and connect to the UK grid close to the existing Alverdiscott Substation in North Devon. If successful, the project – to be one of the longest HVDC cables in the world, second only to the SunCable project – would flow 3.6 GW of abundant, Moroccan-generated renewable energy to the UK.

The UK government has recognised the potential importance of the Xlinks plan by declaring it a nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP).

The new electricity generation and battery storage facilities, located in south Morocco, will be connected exclusively to the UK via 4,000km of HVDC sub-sea cables and aim to foster the establishment of an integrated renewable energy industrial ecosystem.

But Xlinks, which “exists to capture the power of nature to generate a near constant, affordable energy supply and connect it to the point of consumption in real time”, is more than just an already-sizeable project. It is the first step toward realising Xlinks’ shared concept of the ‘Global Grid’ – a series of interconnected, mutually supportive supply balancing systems laced across the globe.

Balancing act

Beyond the subject of the physical challenges around interconnections, as well as the practical challenges of balancing the UK grid, Humfrey was able to provide more clarity on where the project is at in terms of offtake agreements.

“We’re in discussions with the UK government for a contract for difference (CfD), which is obviously a familiar mechanism for many industries in other contexts. We’re making good progress with the government through that, and that’s a multi-stage process,” he said.

“That’s important because a UK government CfD does very much support the project finance… And then in terms of the grid, we have our National Grid connections, which are all signed.”

He added: “I think one of the advantages of subsea transmission cables is you’ve actually got some flexibility where you come on shore. And one of the advantages in discussion with National Grid of coming in at Alverdiscott is that you don’t need grid upgrades there.

“The Southwest is a part of the country with high power demand, and therefore bringing supply into that corner of Great Britain is actually very advantageous from a grid perspective – it could save £5 billion in dispatchability costs.

“That’s another advantage of the Global Grid – it also helps to mitigate some of the grid congestion issues that many countries are working through.”

Last year, Xlinks received investment from North Sea operator TAQA and Octopus Energy. while its subsidiary XLCC is pressing ahead with plans for a cable manufacturing facility at Hunterston in Scotland.

