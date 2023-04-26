Xlinks signs up Abu Dhabi funding for ambitious Morocco-UK link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Xlinks signs up Abu Dhabi funding for ambitious Morocco-UK link

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/04/2023, 9:42 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Octopus EnergyPink car driving towards camera on a sunny day, wind turbines in the sea behind
Octopus Energy

Xlinks, the ambitious Morocco-to-UK power project, has secured investment from Abu Dhabi’s TAQA and Octopus Energy.

TAQA will stump up £25 million while Octopus is providing £5mn.

The funds will go into supporting the development of plans to lay a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) link. This will run from Morocco to the UK, passing Portugal, Spain and France.

Xlinks aims to deliver 3.6 GW of power to the UK, around 8% of consumption.

Simon Morrish, CEO of Xlinks, said the company had the ambition “to supply British households with secure, affordable, and green energy all year round. With this investment and support from our partners TAQA and Octopus, along with the support received from both the UK and Moroccan Governments, we take another step toward achieving that ambition.”

The company said the UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero had established a dedicated team for the project.

The Xlinks plan involves the construction of 10.5 GW of wind and solar farms. It will build the facilities in Morocco’s Guelmim Oued Noun region, with 20 GWH of battery storage. The 3,800 km HVDC link will export power to Devon, in southwest England.

TQ logo in front with blue conference stand behind © Edward Reed/DCT Media
TAQA’s stand at ADSW. Abu Dhabi.

TAQA group CEO Jasim Husain Thabet said the investment in Xlinks showed the company was “serious about helping reduce emissions whilst maintaining the security of energy supply that societies depend on. We are already working on a large-scale HVDC subsea project in Abu Dhabi, and we own and operate one of the world’s largest solar PV plants.”

TAQA and Adnoc reached financial close on an HVDC link in September 2022. The $3.8 billion project is intended to electrify Adnoc’s offshore oil and gas operations.

Balancing demand

Octopus CEO and founder Greg Jackson said the Xlinks project would help answer the question of how to power heat pumps and electric cars when the wind was not blowing.

“This is a big part of the answer,” he said. “This is a new global industry, and the UK and our partners can do it first, helping cement Britain as a leader in the transition to low-cost renewable energy – bringing down bills, powering industry and creating green jobs both in the UK and Morocco.”

Octopus signed up to work on Xlinks in May 2022.

Xlinks has cited research showing peak UK power demand tends to move inversely to domestic wind supply. Morocco will be able to export power to the UK for 20 hours a day.

The project could create 10,000 jobs in Morocco during construction, of which 2,000 will be permanent. In the UK, Xlinks believes it could create 1,350 permanent jobs. The plan involves the construction of a new supply chain.

