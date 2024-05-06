UK boosts battery storage pipeline by two thirds over last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

UK boosts battery storage pipeline by two thirds over last year

By Anna Kachkova
06/05/2024, 2:10 pm
© Supplied by Harmony EnergyThe pipeline of battery storage projects in the UK has grown by two-thirds in capacity over the past year, trade association RenewableUK has found.
The industry group’s latest EnergyPulse Energy Storage report shows that the total pipeline of battery projects has risen from 57.1GW a year ago to 95.6GW today, representing an increase of 67.4% or 38.5GW.

This is the second consecutive 12-month period in which the pipeline has increased by two-thirds, RenewableUK said.

The total pipeline of projects includes those that are already operational, as well as those that are under construction, those that have received consent and those that are in the process of being planned. The majority of capacity is yet to be built, however.

According to RenewableUK’s data, 30.4GW of capacity has received consent and a further 30.4GW is at the early stages of development but yet to be submitted for planning permission. Meanwhile, 4.4GW of battery storage capacity is already operational and 4.3GW is under construction.

Notably, the size of individual battery storage projects has also been rising over the last few years. RenewableUK said the average capacity of projects being submitted for planning approval had increased from 27MW in 2019 to 80MW today, representing a rise of 53 MW or 196%.

This comes as the battery storage industry pursues technological advances in a bid to play a significant role in the UK’s energy transition by storing electricity generated by renewable sources during times when such sources are unable to generate power and thus helping to address intermittence issues associated with wind and solar power.

However, it needs to ramp up further still if it is to live up to expectations, including the UK government’s battery strategy.

Battery strategy

According to this strategy, published in late 2023, the UK will need around 6GWh of grid storage capacity by 2040 in order to meet demand. While this is expected to account for the smallest share of demand for battery capacity overall – with the majority of demand coming from the transport sector – nonetheless, grid-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) are considered by the UK government to be one of the primary uses of battery technology.

This aligns with RenewableUK’s expectations for the role battery storage can play in the country’s energy transition.

“Batteries have a key role to play in ensuring that electricity supply always meets demand,” stated RenewableUK’s director of future electricity systems, Barnaby Wharton. “While there has been significant uptake in projects, we are long way from delivering the 55 GW of short-term flexibility by 2035 that the government says we need in its Review of Electricity Market Arrangements.”

Wharton went on to call for the UK to take steps to help speed up the uptake of battery storage projects.

“We have the potential to move much faster by speeding up the process of consenting and connecting vital energy storage projects to the grid,” he said.

“We’ve just published a report showing that building more battery projects alongside onshore wind and solar farms reduces electricity system costs by sharing land and grid connections, benefiting billpayers in the long term,” Wharton continued.

“By improving the planning system and introducing reforms to financial support mechanisms to encourage more battery projects to co-locate at sites where clean electricity is generated, we can reduce the cost of building and running batteries significantly.”

