Energy Transition / Storage

Harmony Energy energises two English battery storage projects

By Mathew Perry
12/09/2024, 7:37 am
© Supplied by Harmony EnergyHarmony Energy's 196 MWh battery site in Pillswood. UK.
Harmony Energy's 196 MWh battery site in Pillswood. UK.

Investment firm Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) has energised two battery energy storage systems (BESS) in England representing 166 MWh capacity.

Harmony said the 49.9 MW Hawthorn Pit project, located in Durham, and the 33 MW Wormald Green project in Yorkshire will be fully operational in the coming weeks.

The two BESS projects are the seventh and eighth respectively to be energised by the company.

Both projects utilise Envision Energy two hour duration, liquid-cooled energy storage systems, capable of providing energy trading, capacity services and frequency regulation.

© Supplied by Harmony Energy
Envision Energy batteries at the Harmony Energy Hawthorn Pit site in England.

The projects mark Envision’s first operational batteries in Great Britain and the first in partnership with Harmony.

They are also the firsts BESS assets BP has contracted to optimise since its acquisition of Open Energi in 2021.

Harmony Energy Income Trust chairman Norman Crighton said the energisation of the two projects is an “important milestone” which takes the company’s total operational capacity to 790.8 MWh (395.4 MW).

“To have completed construction on eight BESS projects since IPO in November 2021 is a remarkable achievement and testament to the skills and dedication of our key suppliers, advisors and project delivery team,” Crighton said.

“Battery storage continues to play a crucial role in the UK’s transition to net zero, and our portfolio is a key contributor to this.”

Harmony Energy

Elsewhere, in July Harmony began construction on the biggest battery storage facility in France.

The 100-megawatt Cheviré battery project in Nantes will use Tesla Inc.’s Megapack technology, able to power 170,000 homes for two hours, Harmony said.

In October last year, Harmony also energised two BESS projects including its Little Raith project in Scotland.

The pipeline of battery storage projects in the UK has grown by two-thirds in capacity over the past year, trade association RenewableUK has found. © Supplied by Harmony Energy
Aerial shot of Tesla megapacks arriving at Little Raith BESS in Fife.

The company said it energised the 49.5MW/99 MWh Little Raith BESS at Lochgelly, Fife, in October.

It also powered up the 99 MW/198 MWh Bumpers BESS in Buckinghamshire, which Harmony Energy said made it the joint largest BESS by MWh in Europe.

At the time, Harmony Energy said the successful energisation of the Bumpers project alongside its existing Pillswood BESS in Yorkshire meant it owned two of the three largest operating BESS sites in Europe by MWh.

