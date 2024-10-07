Orsted forms partnership to model wind in complex terrain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Orsted forms partnership to model wind in complex terrain

By Michael Behr
07/10/2024, 7:58 am Updated: 07/10/2024, 8:06 am
© Supplied by Welsh GovernmentOnshore wind turbines in Wales, the kind that the new Welsh publicly owned renewable energy developer aims to promote.
Onshore wind turbines, Wales.

Danish renewable energy group Orsted has signed a deal with a tech startup to create more accurate models of onshore wind flow modelling

Whiffle, a spin out from Dutch Delft University of Technology, will help Orsted tackle the challenges posed by wind behaviour in complex sites, such forested or mountainous terrains.

Forested and mountainous regions are among the most difficult environments for accurate wind flow modelling due to the strong spatial variability in tree height, canopy density, and terrain features.

These factors create turbulent wind patterns and significant reductions in wind speeds, which traditional wind modelling tools, with their limited resolution, often fail to accurately capture.

The deal between Whiffle and Orsted will drive improvements in the LES model by integrating detailed terrain and vegetation data, ensuring that wind simulations are more accurate and reliable in challenging onshore environments.

The focus will be on refining the model to align with Orsted’s operational needs.

Senior energy analyst at Orsted Andrew Davidson commented: “At Orsted, we continuously strive to improve our wind resource assessment through various initiatives. With wind being the very foundation for wind farm revenue, accurately predicting the available wind resource is crucial for developing a wind farm and building its business case.

“By partnering with Whiffle to enhance their Large Eddy Simulation model for onshore sites, where complex topography and forestry often present challenges, we aim to deliver commercial benefits for our onshore projects.”

Orsted has two operating onshore wind farms in Great Britain – the 62MW Kennoxhead Phase 1 in South Lanarkshire, and the 20MW Labrax in Dumfries & Galloway. A second phase of Kennoxhead aims to add another 112MW to the project this year.

The company also has 25 wind farms across Ireland and Northern Ireland either in operations or development.

In addition, Orsted has two major offshore wind farms in development in the UK, the 2.9GW Hornsea 3 and 2.6GW Hornsea 4.

It is also part of a joint venture with plans to develop the 1GW Stromar floating wind farm off Caithness as part of ScotWind.

CEO at Whiffle Remco Verzijlbergh added: “This joint development is a pivotal step in strengthening our LES model to meet the demands of the most challenging onshore environments. By combining high-resolution data with our state-of-the-art simulation capabilities, we’re not just improving our model—we’re setting new standards for wind resource assessments that will directly impact the success and efficiency of onshore wind projects.”

