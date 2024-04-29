Aberdeen’s Balmoral Comtec secures Hornsea 3 contract

Aberdeen-based offshore services group Balmoral Comtec has received a multi-million-pound contract for the supply of cable protection systems (CPS) by Orsted for its major Hornsea 3 project.

The scope of work includes design engineering, which will take place at Balmoral Comtec’s Aberdeen facility, supplying 400 cable protection systems, and handling and installation training to the awarded marine contractor.

Managing the challenges of over-bending, abrasion and fatigue of underwater cables can be an ongoing challenge for offshore wind developers. Balmoral Comtec’s patented system utilises validated materials designed to improve operational performance and increase fatigue life.

The patented system mechanically locks together removing a reliance on PU bonding, which is notoriously unpredictable and problematic to validate over field design life while providing market-leading strain and stiffness levels that cannot be achieved by traditional CPS designs.

Balmoral Comtec, a Balmoral Group company, said recently that offshore wind farms have been bringing in significant business for it.

Orsted’s 2.9GW Hornsea 3 project, located 75 miles off the Norfolk coast in the UK, has been billed as the world’s largest offshore windfarm.

The company took a final investment decision on the project late last year, with the facility expected to be operational by 2027.

Engineering and projects director at Balmoral Comtec Fraser Milne said: “Hornsea 3 will be a vital project for the UK’s energy transition – and we’re thrilled to play a role in bringing this project online and protecting it for its operational life. Never has it been more important to increase the role of renewables in our energy mix, to protect both the environment and safeguard energy security in the UK.

“This award is a direct reflection of our ongoing work and commitment to the offshore wind sector. As windfarms and turbines expand in size, scale and complexity, our industry leading expertise, in-house design and engineering experience, and our scalable manufacturing capability will be crucial as offshore wind developers and OEMs navigate these complex challenges.”

Hornsea 3 project director at Orsted Luke Bridgman said: “Hornsea 3 is a nationally significant renewable energy project, providing low-cost, clean energy at scale. To successfully deliver an offshore windfarm of this magnitude, it’s vital that we draw on the extensive knowledge and expertise of our teams, contractors and suppliers. We look forward to working alongside Balmoral Comtec as we progress through the next stages of construction.”