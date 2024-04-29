Aberdeen’s Balmoral Comtec secures Hornsea 3 contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Aberdeen’s Balmoral Comtec secures Hornsea 3 contract

By Michael Behr
30/04/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by AspectusAberdeen-based offshore services group Balmoral Comtec has received a multi-million-pound contract for the supply of cable protection systems (CPS) by Orsted for its major Hornsea 3 project.
To go with story by Michael Behr. Aberdeen-based offshore services group Balmoral Comtec has received a multi-million-pound contract for the supply of cable protection systems (CPS) by Orsted for its major Hornsea 3 project. Picture shows; Balmoral Comtec's Fraser Milne and Aneel Gill. unknown. Supplied by Aspectus Date; Unknown

Aberdeen-based offshore services group Balmoral Comtec has received a multi-million-pound contract for the supply of cable protection systems (CPS) by Orsted for its major Hornsea 3 project.

The scope of work includes design engineering, which will take place at Balmoral Comtec’s Aberdeen facility, supplying 400 cable protection systems, and handling and installation training to the awarded marine contractor.

Managing the challenges of over-bending, abrasion and fatigue of underwater cables can be an ongoing challenge for offshore wind developers. Balmoral Comtec’s patented system utilises validated materials designed to improve operational performance and increase fatigue life.

The patented system mechanically locks together removing a reliance on PU bonding, which is notoriously unpredictable and problematic to validate over field design life while providing market-leading strain and stiffness levels that cannot be achieved by traditional CPS designs.

Balmoral Comtec, a Balmoral Group company, said recently that offshore wind farms have been bringing in significant business for it.

Orsted’s 2.9GW Hornsea 3 project, located 75 miles off the Norfolk coast in the UK, has been billed as the world’s largest offshore windfarm.

The company took a final investment decision on the project late last year, with the facility expected to be operational by 2027.

Engineering and projects director at Balmoral Comtec Fraser Milne said: “Hornsea 3 will be a vital project for the UK’s energy transition – and we’re thrilled to play a role in bringing this project online and protecting it for its operational life. Never has it been more important to increase the role of renewables in our energy mix, to protect both the environment and safeguard energy security in the UK.

“This award is a direct reflection of our ongoing work and commitment to the offshore wind sector. As windfarms and turbines expand in size, scale and complexity, our industry leading expertise, in-house design and engineering experience, and our scalable manufacturing capability will be crucial as offshore wind developers and OEMs navigate these complex challenges.”

Hornsea 3 project director at Orsted Luke Bridgman said: “Hornsea 3 is a nationally significant renewable energy project, providing low-cost, clean energy at scale. To successfully deliver an offshore windfarm of this magnitude, it’s vital that we draw on the extensive knowledge and expertise of our teams, contractors and suppliers. We look forward to working alongside Balmoral Comtec as we progress through the next stages of construction.”

Recommended for you

Tags