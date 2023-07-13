Ørsted secures consent for Hornsea 4 wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Ørsted secures consent for Hornsea 4 wind farm

By Andrew Dykes
13/07/2023, 10:22 am Updated: 13/07/2023, 11:48 am
© Supplied by Orstedindustry ccs offshore wind
Orsted's Hornsea One wind farm.

The government has given Ørsted (CPH:ORSTED) the green light to develop its proposed 2.6GW Hornsea Four project off the Yorkshire coast.

In an update on Wednesday the UK Planning Inspectorate confirmed that the scheme had received sign off from Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Grant Shapps, after it passed on its findings earlier this year.

The decision comes despite the findings of the Examining Authority which advised the government to “withhold consent.”

It marks the end of a nearly two-year consultation process on the scheme, the application for which was first submitted in September 2021.

The 2.6GW project is the second-largest wind scheme to be given government consent, after the 2.8GW Hornsea Three project currently under development.

Up to 180 turbines will be placed across an area of up to 190 square miles, sitting around 40 miles off the Yorkshire coast at their nearest point.

The Danish developer acquired the rights the rights to develop the Hornsea zone in August 2015 from SMart Wind Ltd, who were originally awarded the zone in The Crown Estate Round 3 bid process.

The 1.2GW Hornsea One and 1.3GW Hornsea Two are already in operation.

Ørsted said the ruling marked “the culmination of a rigorous process which ensures that the project can deliver a significant source of clean energy for the UK.

“Hornsea 4 is the first ever offshore wind farm to be examined alongside a derogation case including environmental compensation.

“We are now reviewing the full detail of the Development Consent Order and will continue to work closely with stakeholders and local communities as we look to take Hornsea 4 forward sensitively and sustainably,” a spokesperson said.

The green light also follows the end of a longstanding dispute between Ørsted and BP over seabed access across the development area, where the oil and gas giant also intends to develop carbon storage.

Despite the planning approval, the future of Hornsea Four is far from certain, with Ørsted already indicating it is reviewing the impact of the current tax scheme on Hornsea Three and its wider operations.

A particular sore point is the current capital expenditure regime, which allows firms to write off certain spend against tax, the structure of which may put the £8bn development at risk.

According to reports by the Times earlier this year, sharp rises in construction and financing mean the scheme is no longer viable on the terms agreed with the government last summer.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts