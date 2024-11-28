Salamander floating wind farm to launch second call for suppliers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Salamander floating wind farm to launch second call for suppliers

By Ryan Duff
28/11/2024, 4:18 pm
© Supplied by Flotation EnergyA floating offshore wind turbine
A floating offshore wind turbine, similar to ones which may be used for the Salamander project.

The Salamander floating wind project is set to launch the second phase of its call for supplier innovations.

The 100 MW joint venture project between Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7 will open the call on 3 December. Suppliers will have until 14 January to get in touch.

The Salamander team will kick off the call for supply chain firms during a webinar next month.

Project director Hugh Yendole said: “We often discuss the role of our stepping-stone project as being a way to prime the supply chain for the floating roll-out in Scotland and beyond.

“This entails onboarding the supply chain in a timely manner, giving local organisations the opportunity to be part of this journey and capitalise on the potential economic benefits through their innovations.”

Those behind the Salamander project have laid out five areas of interest for suppliers to reach out about: construction and operational health and safety; wind turbine foundation integration; novel anchor technology; low-carbon materials and processes, and construction vessel optimisation.

© Supplied by Big Partnership
A map showing the location of the planned Salamander floating offshore wind project.

Innovation manager Tom Brown added: “We want to be engaging with the right people at the right time within our project development.

“From a technical perspective, we have already undertaken our concept and pre-FEED engineering stages, so we’re in a better position now to identify solutions that will address project challenges.”

The Salamander project’s management aims to source multiple suppliers that will undergo technical evaluation of unique or novel solutions.

Brown continued: “Not only is it an exciting time to be involved in the floating wind sector, moreover it is an exciting time to be part of the supply chain.

“It’s been a long time coming for these opportunities to be presented to smaller, local organisations and we’re pleased to be part of that while making the project the best it can be.”

In October, the project filed consent applications for onshore aspects of the floating wind farm.

This application laid out plans for an onshore development area roughly 2 km north of Peterhead. The Salamander offshore wind farm is set to stand 35 km off the coast of the north-east town.

The plans included a substation, a 50 MW battery storage facility and onshore export cables.

The Salamander project won a licence in the Scottish government’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round in March 2023.

Last month, Yendole told Energy Voice: “We’re in this position now where, as soon as the Scottish government grants us consent, it unlocks our ability to go ahead and really start engaging and pushing the project forward.”

