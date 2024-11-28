Salamander floating wind farm to launch second call for suppliers

The Salamander floating wind project is set to launch the second phase of its call for supplier innovations.

The 100 MW joint venture project between Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7 will open the call on 3 December. Suppliers will have until 14 January to get in touch.

The Salamander team will kick off the call for supply chain firms during a webinar next month.

Project director Hugh Yendole said: “We often discuss the role of our stepping-stone project as being a way to prime the supply chain for the floating roll-out in Scotland and beyond.

“This entails onboarding the supply chain in a timely manner, giving local organisations the opportunity to be part of this journey and capitalise on the potential economic benefits through their innovations.”

Those behind the Salamander project have laid out five areas of interest for suppliers to reach out about: construction and operational health and safety; wind turbine foundation integration; novel anchor technology; low-carbon materials and processes, and construction vessel optimisation.

© Supplied by Big Partnership

Innovation manager Tom Brown added: “We want to be engaging with the right people at the right time within our project development.

“From a technical perspective, we have already undertaken our concept and pre-FEED engineering stages, so we’re in a better position now to identify solutions that will address project challenges.”

The Salamander project’s management aims to source multiple suppliers that will undergo technical evaluation of unique or novel solutions.

Brown continued: “Not only is it an exciting time to be involved in the floating wind sector, moreover it is an exciting time to be part of the supply chain.

“It’s been a long time coming for these opportunities to be presented to smaller, local organisations and we’re pleased to be part of that while making the project the best it can be.”

In October, the project filed consent applications for onshore aspects of the floating wind farm.

This application laid out plans for an onshore development area roughly 2 km north of Peterhead. The Salamander offshore wind farm is set to stand 35 km off the coast of the north-east town.

The plans included a substation, a 50 MW battery storage facility and onshore export cables.

The Salamander project won a licence in the Scottish government’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round in March 2023.

Last month, Yendole told Energy Voice: “We’re in this position now where, as soon as the Scottish government grants us consent, it unlocks our ability to go ahead and really start engaging and pushing the project forward.”