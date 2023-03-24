‘World-first’ INTOG round raises £261m as winners unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

‘World-first’ INTOG round raises £261m as winners unveiled

By Ryan Duff
24/03/2023, 10:05 am Updated: 24/03/2023, 3:36 pm
© Supplied by EMECemec wind orkney
Illustration of floating offshore wind turbines, prior to deployment offshore. Picture: Blackfish Engineering

Crown Estate Scotland has announced the winners of its “world-first” innovation and targeted oil and gas leasing round as 13 of the 19 applications have been successful.

The ‘INTOG’ process raised £261,780,521 in “Option Fees” with BP, TotalEnergies and Harbour Energy being listed among the successful projects.

Proposed projects were split into two categories, innovation and targeted oil and gas (TOG), applicants had to meet certain criteria when applying for either of the leasing round options.

TOG looked to help decarbonise the North Sea energy sector by supporting firms to build wind farm projects connected to oil and gas infrastructure.

The proposed wind projects will provide electricity to offshore installations, cutting carbon emissions associated.

Whereas innovation applications aim to support small offshore wind projects, capable of producing 100MW or less.

Colin Palmer, director of marine at Crown Estate Scotland, said: “INTOG provides a range of practical ways to support innovation, reduce North Sea carbon emissions, and encourage technical and commercial innovation in the offshore renewables market.

“In addition to delivering economic and environmental benefits, INTOG will generate funds for the Scottish Government, from initial fees when option agreements are signed, to ongoing rent payments when the projects are constructed and move to operation.

“There are still significant challenges that need to be addressed to ensure INTOG’s many opportunities are realised fully, but today marks a real step forward.”

The successful projects

Of the successful 13 applications, eight fell within the TOG category while the remaining five were classified as innovation projects.

The TOG winners were:

  • Flotation Energy had two successful applications
  • Cerulean Winds with three
  • Harbour Energy with two
  • TotalEnergies E&P UK was awarded one.

Of the innovation winners, there were:

  • ESB Asset Development
  • BP Alternative Energy Investments
  • Simply Blue Energy
  • Bluefloat Energy/Renantis Partnership which was awarded two.
© Supplied by Crown Estate Scotlan Crown Estate Scotland - INTOG winners announced.
© Supplied by DCT Graphics INTOG winners announced.
© Supplied by DCT Graphics INTOG winners announced.

Michael Matheson, Net Zero & Energy Secretary, said: “This milestone in the INTOG leasing round is the next step in realising another world-leading opportunity for Scotland’s energy transition: helping both decarbonise our existing oil and gas operations while helping our offshore wind sector to expand, innovate and deliver on our ambition to be a renewables powerhouse.

“The announcement from Crown Estate Scotland not only indicates that the INTOG initiative will provide a significant contribution to the public purse but ensure the continuing growth and development of Scotland’s offshore expertise and wider supply chain, supporting a true just transition for our energy sector.”

