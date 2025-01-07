Petition aims to halt Hill of Fare wind farm application

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Petition aims to halt Hill of Fare wind farm application

By Michael Behr
07/01/2025, 5:14 pm
© Supplied by Tricker PRAn artist's impression of the turbines proposed for Hill of Fare. Image: Tricker PR
An artist's impression of the turbines proposed for Hill of Fare. Image: Tricker PR

Campaigners are petitioning for the site of the proposed Hill of Fare wind farm in Aberdeenshire in a bid to stop the project.

The Hill of Fare Windfarm Information Group called for Dunecht Estates, where the wind farm will be based, to get the project’s developer, RES, to withdraw its application.

RES is looking to develop the 105.6MW less than four miles from Banchory. Under its current plan, the wind farm will use a total of 16 turbines, with heights between 590ft and 656ft.

The petition said that local community groups have raised concerns about the project, including all six community councils surrounding the site, along with over 1,700 individual objections.

A previous survey of local community councils found that 71% of people attending previous Hill of Fare wind farm consultations were against the project.

Stakeholders have warned that the height of the turbines could damage the appearance of the local area.

Last year, Aberdeenshire Council raised objections to the project, including risks to the area’s cultural heritage and potential impacts on water supplies at Dunecht Estate and Braeside.

This means that the proposal will now undergo a public local inquiry to gather additional information on the objections before the Scottish government makes a decision.

According to the petition, an inquiry would place a financial burden on the local authority.

In addition, the campaigners raised issues with the size of a proposed community benefit fund associated with the project.

They said that RES’s estimated annual revenues from the wind farm are likely to be £20 million to £25m while Dunecht Estates could make £1m-2.5m per year in rent. This compares to offering £528,000 per year in the community benefit fund.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West Alexander Burnett said: “This petition highlights the strength of anger and concern towards this application, which if approved, would fire the starting gun on the industrialisation of Royal Deeside.”

In a statement, an RES spokesperson told Energy Voice: “The proposed Hill of Fare Wind farm balances the need for renewable energy with tangible community benefits.

“While we recognise some local concerns regarding the project and the varying opinion on wind farms, the proposal is in an area identified for wind farm potential by Aberdeenshire Council and aims to address climate goals while supporting the community.

“If approved, the project could bring a £156m boost to the local economy, including £14m of inward investment during construction, 230 jobs, £66m linked to operations and maintenance, and a community benefit package worth £26.4m.”

The petition has reached almost 1,200 signatures since it was launched two weeks ago, and is moving towards its current goal of 1,500.

The Hill of Fare wind farm’s original design called for 17 turbines standing up to 820ft turbines tall.

In 2022, the public consultation for the wind farm drew one of the developer’s largest-ever responses to a UK onshore wind farm proposal, attracting 370 people and generating 380 comments.

In addition, campaigners have raised concerns about radiation levels at the site.

Dunecht Estates has been contacted for comment.

