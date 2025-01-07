Petition aims to halt Hill of Fare wind farm application

Campaigners are petitioning for the site of the proposed Hill of Fare wind farm in Aberdeenshire in a bid to stop the project.

The Hill of Fare Windfarm Information Group called for Dunecht Estates, where the wind farm will be based, to get the project’s developer, RES, to withdraw its application.

RES is looking to develop the 105.6MW less than four miles from Banchory. Under its current plan, the wind farm will use a total of 16 turbines, with heights between 590ft and 656ft.

The petition said that local community groups have raised concerns about the project, including all six community councils surrounding the site, along with over 1,700 individual objections.

A previous survey of local community councils found that 71% of people attending previous Hill of Fare wind farm consultations were against the project.

Stakeholders have warned that the height of the turbines could damage the appearance of the local area.

Last year, Aberdeenshire Council raised objections to the project, including risks to the area’s cultural heritage and potential impacts on water supplies at Dunecht Estate and Braeside.

This means that the proposal will now undergo a public local inquiry to gather additional information on the objections before the Scottish government makes a decision.

According to the petition, an inquiry would place a financial burden on the local authority.

In addition, the campaigners raised issues with the size of a proposed community benefit fund associated with the project.

They said that RES’s estimated annual revenues from the wind farm are likely to be £20 million to £25m while Dunecht Estates could make £1m-2.5m per year in rent. This compares to offering £528,000 per year in the community benefit fund.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West Alexander Burnett said: “This petition highlights the strength of anger and concern towards this application, which if approved, would fire the starting gun on the industrialisation of Royal Deeside.”

In a statement, an RES spokesperson told Energy Voice: “The proposed Hill of Fare Wind farm balances the need for renewable energy with tangible community benefits.

“While we recognise some local concerns regarding the project and the varying opinion on wind farms, the proposal is in an area identified for wind farm potential by Aberdeenshire Council and aims to address climate goals while supporting the community.

“If approved, the project could bring a £156m boost to the local economy, including £14m of inward investment during construction, 230 jobs, £66m linked to operations and maintenance, and a community benefit package worth £26.4m.”

The petition has reached almost 1,200 signatures since it was launched two weeks ago, and is moving towards its current goal of 1,500.

The Hill of Fare wind farm’s original design called for 17 turbines standing up to 820ft turbines tall.

In 2022, the public consultation for the wind farm drew one of the developer’s largest-ever responses to a UK onshore wind farm proposal, attracting 370 people and generating 380 comments.

In addition, campaigners have raised concerns about radiation levels at the site.

Dunecht Estates has been contacted for comment.