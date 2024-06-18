Eurus Energy invest in Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Eurus Energy invest in Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm

By Michael Behr
18/06/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Highland WindRepresentation of the Stiesdal Offshore Tetrasub, which the Pentland Offshore Wind Farm will utilise
Representation of the Stiesdal Offshore Tetrasub, which the Pentland Offshore Wind Farm will utilise

Eurus Energy UK will invest in the 100MW Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm off Caithness.

The volume of the investment and the size of Eurus Energy’s stake in the project were not disclosed.

Eurus will become part owner of the project, alongside Highland Wind, which is majority owned by Flagship Funds managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) with Hexicon as a minority shareholder.

CIP’s development arm, Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), is developing the project.

Eurus Energy is a subsidiary of Japan’s Eurus Energy Holdings, which operates in 15 countries and regions.

President and CEO of Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation Tetsuya Suwabe said: “We are pleased to gain new knowledge in the field of offshore wind power through our investment and participation in this project, and to work toward further expansion of renewable energy. We will apply our experience and expertise gained over many years in the onshore wind power generation business to the offshore wind power generation business as well.

“Embodying our corporate philosophy of ‘helping to preserve the global environment by disseminating and expanding clean energy technologies’, we will contribute to the decarbonisation of Scotland and continue to work towards creating a sustainable society.”

The project received approval from Scottish Ministers in April 2024on a variation application to refine its offshore consents. This included a reduction in the number of turbines, which will now be deployed within a smaller area while maintaining 100MW capacity.

The project also secured planning permission in principle last year from the Highland Council, paving the way for the project to develop its planned onshore infrastructure.

Geoquip Marine, Ocean Infinity and Fugro completed a two-year survey work programme last year. Stiesdal Offshore will provide the floating technology, the firm’s TetraSub platform concept.

The project’s operational lifespan will be up to 25 years, and it will generate enough green electricity to power up to 70,000 homes.

Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm project director Richard Copeland said: “International collaboration is essential for unlocking the full potential of floating wind technology. Collaborative efforts can stimulate growth, attract more investment and drive competition, further reducing costs and expanding the technology’s reach. This investment is a key milestone for the project and, now that we have all key development requirements in place, we are ready to move forward.”

Recommended for you

Tags