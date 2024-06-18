Eurus Energy invest in Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm

Eurus Energy UK will invest in the 100MW Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm off Caithness.

The volume of the investment and the size of Eurus Energy’s stake in the project were not disclosed.

Eurus will become part owner of the project, alongside Highland Wind, which is majority owned by Flagship Funds managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) with Hexicon as a minority shareholder.

CIP’s development arm, Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), is developing the project.

Eurus Energy is a subsidiary of Japan’s Eurus Energy Holdings, which operates in 15 countries and regions.

President and CEO of Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation Tetsuya Suwabe said: “We are pleased to gain new knowledge in the field of offshore wind power through our investment and participation in this project, and to work toward further expansion of renewable energy. We will apply our experience and expertise gained over many years in the onshore wind power generation business to the offshore wind power generation business as well.

“Embodying our corporate philosophy of ‘helping to preserve the global environment by disseminating and expanding clean energy technologies’, we will contribute to the decarbonisation of Scotland and continue to work towards creating a sustainable society.”

The project received approval from Scottish Ministers in April 2024on a variation application to refine its offshore consents. This included a reduction in the number of turbines, which will now be deployed within a smaller area while maintaining 100MW capacity.

The project also secured planning permission in principle last year from the Highland Council, paving the way for the project to develop its planned onshore infrastructure.

Geoquip Marine, Ocean Infinity and Fugro completed a two-year survey work programme last year. Stiesdal Offshore will provide the floating technology, the firm’s TetraSub platform concept.

The project’s operational lifespan will be up to 25 years, and it will generate enough green electricity to power up to 70,000 homes.

Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm project director Richard Copeland said: “International collaboration is essential for unlocking the full potential of floating wind technology. Collaborative efforts can stimulate growth, attract more investment and drive competition, further reducing costs and expanding the technology’s reach. This investment is a key milestone for the project and, now that we have all key development requirements in place, we are ready to move forward.”