Pentland floating wind farm granted onshore work approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Pentland floating wind farm granted onshore work approval

By Andrew Dykes
26/01/2023, 4:51 pm
© Picture by SANDY McCOOK Dounreay
Dounreay as breakers from the Pentland Firth break on the shore.

Developers of the Pentland Floating Offshore Wind Farm (PFOWF) have been granted planning permission in principle from Highland Council for planned onshore infrastructure.

The rubber stamp gives an ‘in principle’ acceptance of the development and paves the way for work to begin on export cables and an onshore substation near Dounreay that will link the scheme to the national grid.

The project is being developed by Highland Wind Limited – a venture majority owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through one of its funds, alongside minority shareholder Hexicon.

Located around 5 miles off the coast Caithness, the 100-MW scheme will generate enough power for approximately 70,000 homes, while its backers hope to use the scheme to help qualify future large-scale floating wind projects.

In December the council’s North Planning Committee confirmed it had no objection to PFOWF’s offshore application, submitted as part of a wider Marine Scotland consultation process.

The developers made several revisions to the project last year following consultation with local communities in Caithness, altering the design of the site to minimise its potential visual impact.

The new plans reduced the overall offshore site area for the turbines by 50%, to around 4 square miles, and reducing the maximum number of turbines from ten to seven – yet the use of larger turbine and a maximum tip height of 300m means the scheme will deliver the same power output as prior plans.

The project is now looking to begin construction at the end of 2023, with the wind farm fully operational by 2026.

Project director Richard Copeland welcomed the Council’s decision, describing the approval as a “significant milestone for us as a project and for the industry generally.”

“As the pipeline of floating offshore wind projects continues to grow, so will the need for a skilled green workforce. Pentland offers a prime opportunity to build this capacity by supporting the creation of up to 1,300 full time equivalent supply chain roles during construction and 85 during operation.”

The group has also set out an ambition to deliver lifetime expenditure of £419m in the UK as part of the project, in line with its 40-60% lifetime UK content aim.

A supply chain portal for the project has also been set up, enabling local firms to lodge their potential interest.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts