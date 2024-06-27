2H secures Moray West wind farm integrity management deal

Offshore engineering group 2H has received a four-year integrity management contract for Ocean Winds’ 882MW Moray West offshore wind farm.

The group will execute the project from its engineering office in Aberdeen, along with its IM division, Clarus.

The contract’s scope covers IM for all balance of plant equipment, including the wind turbine generators’ monopile foundations and tower structures, inter-array and export cables, and offshore and onshore substations.

2H will develop and implement integrity plans for the structural and electrical equipment at the site, aiming to optimise operating costs and preserve the condition of the assets.

A team of 2H’s engineers will set up the integrity management programme this year, with the company assisting its client in managing the execution of the programme across the subsequent years.

The project will benefit from Clarus’s proprietary digital IM software, iCUE, which will facilitate operational data management and visualisation of system health.

In addition, the Vekta Group, based in Edinburgh, will provide specialist expertise for balance of plant electrical and high-voltage equipment.

With three decades of experience in subsea engineering, 2H has been actively involved in the offshore wind sector over the last five years.

Its client base continues includes numerous developers such as RWE, SSE Renewables, Vattenfall, COP, DP Energy, BlueFloat Energy, Cobra Kincardine, EDF, BP, Equinor, and Total

2H Offshore is a fully owned subsidiary of the Acteon Group, which specialises in the subsea services sector.

The Moray West offshore wind farm is currently under construction in the UK North Sea. Ocean Winds is a 50:50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie.

“We are excited to partner with the Moray West operations and maintenance team to implement an IM programme for their BoP equipment,” stated 2H global director Ricky Thethi.

“2H and Clarus have two decades of experience managing long-term integrity programmes for offshore structures, and we believe that all stakeholders will greatly benefit from our structured, risk-based approach to IM, gaining better visibility of key risks and the ability to address integrity issues during operations.”

He added: “The contract with Moray West represents a significant development for 2H, providing multi-year, long-term engineering work for our Aberdeen office in the Scottish offshore wind sector.

“This contract signifies a new engagement with Moray West, contributing to 2H’s expanding portfolio in offshore wind integrity management. Our team is eager to apply our extensive integrity management experience with offshore energy assets to ensure the longevity and efficiency of the Moray West assets.”

In addition, Moray West senior O&M manager Jamie Dempster commented: “2H performed well throughout the rigorous procurement process and we welcome them onto our list of key suppliers.

“As Moray West moves towards its operational phase, Ocean Winds will be operating the largest capacity of offshore wind in Scotland, a great achievement demonstrating our evolution from focusing on development to focusing on energy generation.”