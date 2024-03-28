Offshore services provider Acteon Group acquired by private equity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Offshore services provider Acteon Group acquired by private equity

Acteon Group maintains a significant presence in Aberdeen across several firms.
By Mathew Perry
28/03/2024, 7:00 am
green homes heating
Aberdeen Harbour at night

Offshore energy services provider Acteon Group has been acquired by private equity investors Buckthorn Partners and One Equity Partners (OEP).

The two private equity firms did not disclose the value of the deal for Acteon Group, which includes more than 15 companies operating in the offshore renewables, oil and gas, and decommissioning sectors.

The Norwich-based firm maintains a significant presence in the North East of Scotland through an operational base in Aberdeen.

Acteon Group companies operating in Aberdeen include J2 Subsea, Seatronics, UTEC, Claxton, 2H Offshore and Bruce Anchor.

In total, the company employs 2,300 staff in 58 locations across 14 countries.

Acteon Group acquisition

Acteon said Buckthorn and OEP will make a “substantial investment” in the business to improve its standing with suppliers and enable it to be more competitive in its core markets.

The company will appoint former Fugro board member and Coretrax chairman Brice Bouffard as its new chief executive officer.

Partner at Buckthorn Rob Willings said the new Acteon ownership will bring stability to the business, as well as investment and expertise to grow and develop the company.

“Acteon’s products and services are key to the energy transition in constructing, maintaining and supporting offshore energy infrastructure,” Mr Willings said.

“We are very pleased to acquire Acteon and its market-leading capability in managing offshore renewable, and offshore oil and gas infrastructure.”

Buckthorn has made several acquisitions across North East energy sector in recent years.

In 2017, the private equity investor jointly acquired Westhill-based subsea equipment firm Ashtead Technology.

A few months later, Buckthorn acquired Aberdeen-based integrated drilling waste and environmental services company TWMA.

A year later, Buckthorn became the majority shareholder in Aberdeen-headquartered oilfield services firm Coretrax.

 

