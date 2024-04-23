First wind turbine installed at Moray West offshore wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

First wind turbine installed at Moray West offshore wind farm

By Keith Findlay
23/04/2024, 7:21 am
© Supplied by Ocean WindsInstallation of the first turbine and its huge blades at Moray West. Image: Ocean Winds.
Installation of the first turbine and its huge blades at Moray West. Image: Ocean Winds.

The new Moray West offshore wind farm has had its first turbine installed.

Its initial Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD machine will be followed by another 59.

Supplied with “power boost” technology and fixed to the seabed, each turbine will generate up to 14.7 megawatts

Pre-assembly activity is being managed by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), Siemens Energy’s wind business.

All 180 blades manufactured in Hull

SGRE is also manufacturing all 180 blades for the Outer Moray Firth site at its growing factory in Hull.

The facility has recently doubled in size to support production and now employs more than 1,000 people.

When installed, the new blades will be the longest in UK waters.

Measuring about 354ft, they are longer than pitch at Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie Stadium.

And they are built to withstand exceedingly strong wind forces in a demanding offshore environment.

SGRE is marshalling all turbine components at Port of Nigg, from where a heavy lift vessel, Wind Orca, is undertaking the installations.

The wind turbine installation campaign is due to run for most of the rest of 2024.

© Supplied by Ocean Winds
One turbine up, 59 to go at Moray West. Image: Ocean Winds.

Moray West project director Pete Geddes said: “This is a fantastic achievement, which is the result of the collective efforts of an incredible team of skilled professionals.

“The Moray West team can feel really proud of this huge milestone. Many congratulations to SGRE on this achievement as well.

“They have done an excellent job throughout the execution phase.”

© Supplied by Ocean Winds
Installation of the first turbine at Moray West.

Moray West is being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between Spanish company EDP Renewables and French energy giant Engie.

Installation of the huge turbines “demonstrates the commitment of Ocean Winds to innovation as well as the UK supply chain”, Mr Geddes said.

He added: “We now look forward to successfully and safely completing the remaining turbine installations as we reach for full export capacity, helping to deliver net-zero targets and lower costs to consumers.”

© Supplied by Ocean Winds
Load out took place at Port of Nigg. Image: Ocean Winds.

Darren Davidson, vice-president, Siemens Energy UK and Ireland and Siemens Gamesa UK, said: “It’s fantastic to see the first Moray West turbine successfully installed out in the North Sea.

“I’m so proud of our team who have been working hard to deliver the 180 wind turbine blades for this project and supporting the safe transportation and installation of these turbines.

‘Important’ step for UK’s offshore wind energy ambitions

“Moray West will be an important step forward in achieving the UK’s offshore wind targets.”

The new wind firm – nearly 14 miles from land – is expected to generate 882MW of electricity, enough to power 1.3 million UK homes. Export cables are already laid, offshore substations are in place and first power from the site is due in mid 2024.

