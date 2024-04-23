First wind turbine installed at Moray West offshore wind farm

The new Moray West offshore wind farm has had its first turbine installed.

Its initial Siemens Gamesa SG 14-222 DD machine will be followed by another 59.

Supplied with “power boost” technology and fixed to the seabed, each turbine will generate up to 14.7 megawatts

Pre-assembly activity is being managed by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), Siemens Energy’s wind business.

All 180 blades manufactured in Hull

SGRE is also manufacturing all 180 blades for the Outer Moray Firth site at its growing factory in Hull.

The facility has recently doubled in size to support production and now employs more than 1,000 people.

When installed, the new blades will be the longest in UK waters.

Measuring about 354ft, they are longer than pitch at Aberdeen FC’s Pittodrie Stadium.

And they are built to withstand exceedingly strong wind forces in a demanding offshore environment.

SGRE is marshalling all turbine components at Port of Nigg, from where a heavy lift vessel, Wind Orca, is undertaking the installations.

The wind turbine installation campaign is due to run for most of the rest of 2024.

© Supplied by Ocean Winds

Moray West project director Pete Geddes said: “This is a fantastic achievement, which is the result of the collective efforts of an incredible team of skilled professionals.

“The Moray West team can feel really proud of this huge milestone. Many congratulations to SGRE on this achievement as well.

“They have done an excellent job throughout the execution phase.”

© Supplied by Ocean Winds

Moray West is being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between Spanish company EDP Renewables and French energy giant Engie.

Installation of the huge turbines “demonstrates the commitment of Ocean Winds to innovation as well as the UK supply chain”, Mr Geddes said.

He added: “We now look forward to successfully and safely completing the remaining turbine installations as we reach for full export capacity, helping to deliver net-zero targets and lower costs to consumers.”

© Supplied by Ocean Winds

Darren Davidson, vice-president, Siemens Energy UK and Ireland and Siemens Gamesa UK, said: “It’s fantastic to see the first Moray West turbine successfully installed out in the North Sea.

“I’m so proud of our team who have been working hard to deliver the 180 wind turbine blades for this project and supporting the safe transportation and installation of these turbines.

‘Important’ step for UK’s offshore wind energy ambitions

“Moray West will be an important step forward in achieving the UK’s offshore wind targets.”

The new wind firm – nearly 14 miles from land – is expected to generate 882MW of electricity, enough to power 1.3 million UK homes. Export cables are already laid, offshore substations are in place and first power from the site is due in mid 2024.