World first in-situ generator swap at Kincardine floating wind farm

A generator swap at the Kincardine floating offshore wind farm off the coast of Aberdeen has been hailed as a “world-first” for the industry.

Dutch firm LiftOff said a collaborative project delivered an on-site major component exchange on a floating turbine at Kincardine.

The work on the turbine was carried out using an offshore support vessel without the need to tow the unit back to a port, reducing downtime, costs and emissions.

LiftOff said the project has “proven that major component exchanges can be done offshore, without the need for massive offshore cranes”.

Using a crane supplied by LiftOff, the team involving Vestas, Kincardine owner Dragados and Cobra Wind International lifted the wind turbine generator from the nacelle and transferred it to the deck of the floater.

It was then transferred to the offshore service vessel, before the replacement generated was installed using the same process in reverse.

Kincardine Offshore Wind Ltd general manager José Polimón Olabarrieta said: “By pushing the boundaries of innovation and embracing the requirement to improve previous processes, we have achieved a world-first technical solution that redefines the future for the renewables industry.”

Vestas director for global service contracting Thore Abel said: “Tow-to-port operations for major component exchanges have been a key challenge in the floating wind space for years.

“This innovative in-situ solution, using an up-tower crane on a geared Vestas turbine, showcases that alternative means to towing activities are no longer just possible on paper or in animations, but a proven solution.

“This can pave the way to viable improvements in feasibility of floating wind projects around the world and should encourage the industry to continue its innovative approach.”

Floating offshore wind maintenance

The successful maintenance project at Kincardine comes after controversy earlier this year regarding a separate Scottish floating wind farm, Hywind Scotland.

Hywind Scotland operator Equinor announced in January it would return all turbines from the world’s first floating wind farm to Norway for months of maintenance.

Opened in 2017, the 30MW scheme consists of five 6-MW turbines and generates enough electricity to power the equivalent of 34,000 UK homes.

Scottish wind industry leaders branded the towing of floating turbines across the North Sea a “lost opportunity” for the UK supply chain.

Turbines from Kincardine were also towed to Rotterdam for maintenance in 2023, a situation UK offshore wind champion Tim Pick branded a “national disgrace“.