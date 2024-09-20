World first in-situ generator swap at Kincardine floating wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

World first in-situ generator swap at Kincardine floating wind farm

By Mathew Perry
20/09/2024, 8:09 am Updated: 20/09/2024, 8:18 am
© Supplied by Flotation EnergyA floating offshore wind turbine at the Kincardine windfarm off Aberdeen.
A generator swap at the Kincardine floating offshore wind farm off the coast of Aberdeen has been hailed as a “world-first” for the industry.

Dutch firm LiftOff said a collaborative project delivered an on-site major component exchange on a floating turbine at Kincardine.

The work on the turbine was carried out using an offshore support vessel without the need to tow the unit back to a port, reducing downtime, costs and emissions.

LiftOff said the project has “proven that major component exchanges can be done offshore, without the need for massive offshore cranes”.

Using a crane supplied by LiftOff, the team involving Vestas, Kincardine owner Dragados and Cobra Wind International lifted the wind turbine generator from the nacelle and transferred it to the deck of the floater.

It was then transferred to the offshore service vessel, before the replacement generated was installed using the same process in reverse.

Kincardine Offshore Wind Ltd general manager José Polimón Olabarrieta said:  “By pushing the boundaries of innovation and embracing the requirement to improve previous processes, we have achieved a world-first technical solution that redefines the future for the renewables industry.”

Vestas director for global service contracting Thore Abel said: “Tow-to-port operations for major component exchanges have been a key challenge in the floating wind space for years.

“This innovative in-situ solution, using an up-tower crane on a geared Vestas turbine, showcases that alternative means to towing activities are no longer just possible on paper or in animations, but a proven solution.

“This can pave the way to viable improvements in feasibility of floating wind projects around the world and should encourage the industry to continue its innovative approach.”

Floating offshore wind maintenance

The successful maintenance project at Kincardine comes after controversy earlier this year regarding a separate Scottish floating wind farm, Hywind Scotland.

Hywind Scotland operator Equinor announced in January it would return all turbines from the world’s first floating wind farm to Norway for months of maintenance.

Opened in 2017, the 30MW scheme consists of five 6-MW turbines and generates enough electricity to power the equivalent of 34,000 UK homes.

Scottish wind industry leaders branded the towing of floating turbines across the North Sea a “lost opportunity” for the UK supply chain.

Turbines from Kincardine were also towed to Rotterdam for maintenance in 2023, a situation UK offshore wind champion Tim Pick branded a “national disgrace“.

