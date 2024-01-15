Equinor to return Hywind turbines to Norway for ‘heavy maintenance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Equinor to return Hywind turbines to Norway for ‘heavy maintenance’

By Andrew Dykes
15/01/2024, 3:14 pm Updated: 15/01/2024, 4:22 pm
© Supplied by Equinor/ ?yvind GravScotWind first mover
The final HyWind turbine, destined for the shores off Peterhead leaving Stord in Norway in 2017.

Equinor is to return all turbines from the world’s first floating wind farm to Norway for several months of maintenance.

Located off the coast of Peterhead, the Hywind Scotland project is the world’s first floating offshore wind farm. Opened in 2017, the 30MW scheme consists of five 6-MW turbines and generates enough electricity to power the equivalent of 34,000 UK homes.

However Norwegian operator Equinor (OSE:EQNR) says that after more than six years of service, operational data has indicated the need for “heavy maintenance”.

All five units are now set to be towed to Norway for overhaul by the Wergeland group in Gulen – the same site where its Norwegian sister project, Hywind Tampen, was mobilised.

The 11-turbine, 88-MW Tampen project was completed last year.

© Supplied by Mammoet
Turbine assembly for the Hywind Tampen floating wind project. Gulen, Norway.

In a statement the company added: “This is the first such operation for a floating farm and the safest method to do this is to tow the turbines to shore and execute the operations in sheltered conditions.

“We will do this during the upcoming summer season and it is expected to take three to four months,” though an exact date was not specified.

“Wergeland is the closest port with offshore wind experience and sufficient water depth that can service these turbines. The work will be done in close collaboration with the turbine supplier Siemens Gamesa.”

The group said this would involve “exchanging some components, maintaining others and using the opportunity to do regular service”, though did not provide exact details.

Once the work is complete, all units will be returned and reconnected at the site.

Local expertise lacking

Industry experts said the need for maintenance after years at sea was “unsurprising”, but the decision to overhaul all units at once was unusual.

Evgenia Golysheva, VP of Strategy and Marketing at predictive analytics provider Onyx Insight said: “After seven years of operation, it is unsurprising that the turbines at Hywind Scotland require major component maintenance, however what is intriguing, is the necessity for such heavy maintenance across all five turbines on-site.

“This could suggest a more systemic issue or simply reflect opportunistic scheduling given the complexity of organizing these maintenance activities.”

Ms Golysheva also pointed to the “recurring need” to tow floating turbines off the Scottish coast to other countries, given an absence of infrastructure and skills in Scotland.

Last year a unit at the Kincardine floating wind farm, sited just 10 miles off Aberdeen, was towed hundreds of miles to Rotterdam for maintenance for the same reason.

At the time Tim Pick, the UK’s former offshore wind champion, described the situation as a “national disgrace” – though the project’s operators said local firms has been sought to ensure repairs could be undertaken in situ in future.

Ms Golysheva added: “Considering the increasing interest of the UK government in harnessing the potential of floating offshore wind for renewable generation targets and technology export opportunities, it is clear the domestic infrastructure required to support this drive is lacking.”

