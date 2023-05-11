Lack of floating wind ports a ‘national disgrace’ says Offshore Wind Champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Lack of floating wind ports a ‘national disgrace’ says Offshore Wind Champion

By Andrew Dykes & Allister Thomas
11/05/2023, 7:30 am Updated: 11/05/2023, 8:22 am
© Supplied by All-Energyfloating wind champion
Offshore wind champion Tim Pick at the All-Energy conference Glasgow.

The government’s Offshore Wind Champion said it was a “national disgrace” that maintenance work on the UK’s flagship floating wind project off Aberdeen had to be conducted overseas.

In a fireside chat during the All-Energy conference in Glasgow on Wednesday,  Tim Pick said it was “embarrassing” that work to install and maintain the Kincardine floating wind farm off Aberdeen was carried out overseas.

Completed in 2021, the 50-MW scheme consists of five floating V164-9.5MW Vestas turbines anchored nine miles off the Granite City.

Yet developers have recently battled a series of technical issues at the site, and were last year forced to remove one a turbine and tow it to port in Rotterdam for a patch-up.

“I love the fact that we have the world’s leading floating offshore wind farm, it’s brilliant and I bang on about it as much as anyone else,” Mr Pick said.

“But the fact that we couldn’t build it from here and we can’t even fix it from here when it’s broken is, to my mind, a national disgrace.

“We call ourselves a maritime nation and yet we can’t do this stuff.”

Mr Pick recently prepared a report on the health of the wind sector, with ports flagged as one area of concern in ensuring a sustainable future for the UK and its wind supply chain.

He jokingly told Wednesday’s conference that he hoped some of the findings would help “shame” ministers into taking the issue seriously.

“It’s embarrassing. We’re an island country with loads of ports but we don’t have the right ones. I think we need a special programme to really accelerate this.”

AAB Blue economy © Supplied by Statkraft
The Kincardine floating wind farm, off the coast of Aberdeen

‘Decoupling’ port investment

Released in April, Mr Pick’s report found that grid access and a lengthy planning process are the major limiting factors in plans to expand offshore wind capacity.

Years of under-investment in network infrastructure, coupled with a massive ramp up in renewables means grid constraints are now becoming “a significant brake on wider economic activity, not just on offshore wind farms,” he said.

Reflecting on his findings, he told All-Energy delegates that ports would be the “absolute key enabler” for much of the UK’s wind activity in future.

11 ports across Scotland and the UK are in need of upgrading at a cost of around £4bn he said – investment which will be essential to the future of the wind sector.

“If you want these ports – which I think you need as it’s not like you can outsource this forever, especially with Europe going crazy for offshore wind as well – you need to decouple port investment from the wind projects,” he added.

He suggested there may be a role for government to provide “some kind of capacity-type instrument” to help guarantee funding, which would allow ports to invest without worries around policy, offshore leasing rounds or the timing of major developments.

This would in help provide a minimum floor of revenue, he suggested, to help “decouple port investment risk from the market risk of offshore wind”.

Nevertheless, he welcomed the recent £300m investment in Ardersier which he said may well show industry is already bucking the trend.

ScotWind and ports capacity

ScotWind, the massive seabed auction which made its awards last year, has potential to see 28 gigawatts of offshore wind developments off Scotland’s shores.

That’s nearly three times the existing amount offshore wind across the entire UK.

To help meet that, rapid investment in Scotland’s ports – as well as a coordinated approach on delivery – is a must, as outlined by former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last year.

But the UK cannot provide that scale of development on its own – and it comes as offshore wind ramps up globally, particularly in areas like the EU and US, driving a supplier crunch.

Commercial-scale floating dominates ScotWind awards, and Tim Pick’s report highlights that, for Scotland’s projects alone, three to five integration ports are needed by 2030.

Following ScotWind, Scotland now accounts for 72% (30 GW) of seabed leases granted, but not yet developed, in the UK.

