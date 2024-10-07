Watch: Pict completes 10,000 personnel transfers at Hornsea 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Watch: Pict completes 10,000 personnel transfers at Hornsea 2

By Michael Behr
07/10/2024, 2:01 pm
© Supplied by Pict OffshorePict Offshore's GUS system operating on Orsted's Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm.
Pict Offshore's GUS system operating on Orsted's Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm.

Inverkeithing-based Pict Offshore has completed 10,000 personnel transfers on Orsted’s Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm since putting its Get-Up-Safe (GUS) system into service in 2022.

The GUS systems lift and lower personnel between crew transfer vessels (CTV) and the external platform of the wind turbines.

Hornsea 2 was the first ever wind farm to completely remove boat landings and access ladders from its foundations, replacing them with 165 GUS systems.

The GUS system aims to solve a key safety challenge when working with offshore wind turbines. When technicians step from a bobbing vessel onto the ladders typically attached to the base of the turbine, there is a risk of accident, including slipping and being crushed against the ship.

Orsted managing director offshore for UK and Ireland Duncan Clark said: “Worker safety is our highest priority at offshore wind projects around the world.

“The deployment of the GUS systems enhances the safety and flexibility of operations, particularly in challenging far offshore environments, and is a pioneering example of how we successfully deploy new technology to help improve the wellbeing of our technicians and project teams.

Pict Offshore’s GUS system has been installed on several other projects around the world, including Orsted’s Southfork, Revolution and Sunrise wind farms in the US.

It also signed deals with foundation manufacturer Sif to integrate the GUS system into new monopiles and partnered with Maersk Training to help instruct workers in the use of its system at US offshore wind farms.

Pict Offshore is a joint venture between Orsted, and Limpet Technology, a Scottish height safety innovator.

Limpet initially tested the technology on ORE Catapult’s 7MW offshore demonstration turbine at Levenmouth in Fife.

Pict Offshore managing director Phil Taylor said the firm was “continuing to refine the design”.

He said: “These learnings are being carried through into the next generation GUS system currently under development which we expect to release next year.”

