Pict partners with Maersk Training to take Get Up Safe stateside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Americas

Pict partners with Maersk Training to take Get Up Safe stateside

By Andrew Dykes
30/11/2023, 11:59 am
© Supplied by Pict OffshoreGUS training at the National Offshore Wind Training Center. Long Island.
GUS training at the National Offshore Wind Training Center. Long Island.

Pict Offshore has partnered with Maersk Training to help instruct workers in the use of its Get Up Safe (GUS) transfer system at US offshore wind farms.

The agreement will see Inverkeithing-based Pict pair up with Maersk and the US’ National Offshore Wind Training Center (NOWTC) to train crew in the system at a facility in Long Island, New York.

The company’s proprietary GUS solution uses a heave-compensated lifting system which allows wind technicians to move from crew transfer vessels to offshore turbines safely and quickly.

Having secured the backing of global developer Ørsted, the system is being used at the Hornsea 2 development in the UK, while export agreements will see the system deployed at 1.8GW of capacity across several of the company’s US projects, including South Fork.

Based at the NOWTC training facility on Long Island, the partnership is focused on providing online and practical training in the use of GUS systems to the vessel crews and technicians working at the South Fork scheme, which is currently under construction.

Pict managing director Philip Taylor said: “We’re delighted to see the launch of Get Up Safe training in the US. Making sure that the operators and users of the system are competent and confident is a critical part of realising the safety and cost benefits that the system has to offer windfarm developers and operators.

“Partnering with Maersk Training, a recognised global leader in training for the offshore wind sector, provides the necessary assurance of quality when taking this new solution into live operations.”

© Supplied by Pict Offshore
Get Up Safe (GUS) system designed by Pict Offshore.

Maersk Training general manager Tonny Moeller added: “Maersk Training is very pleased to extend its collaboration with Ørsted and Eversource and work alongside Pict to bring this exciting and innovative product to a new market.

“Our team has worked hard to set up and launch GUS training with NOWTC and we’re proud to be at the leading edge of developments as offshore wind takes off in the Northeast of the USA.”

Speaking with Energy Voice earlier this year Mr Taylor made clear the firm’s global ambitions, but said it was considering options over whether it should continue to assemble units at its Scottish facility and export, or enter into agreements with local companies in other market

A larger system capable of handling cargo is also under development, with a view to having a product ready towards the end of 2024.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts