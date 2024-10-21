Labour promises to make Scotland ‘clean energy superpower’ with GB Energy

Labour has promised that GB Energy will make Scotland a “clean energy superpower”.

The party accused the Scottish Government and the previous UK Government of failing Scotland’s energy industry.

It pointed to a report from the Scottish Government that showed the number of registered enterprises in the energy and renewables industry hit a 10-year low last year.

There were 3,420 registered enterprises in the sector in 2023, according to the report.

That is down from a peak of 4,155 in 2020 and is the lowest since 2013 when 3,085 companies were registered.

Scottish Labour accused the SNP and Tories of neglecting the industry, saying neither party had a “plan for the future”.

The Labour Party itself has come under fire from the energy industry, though, with companies warning its plans to extend the windfall tax could cost thousands of jobs and billions in investment.

© Supplied by BP

The Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce said plans to increase the Energy Profits Levy were having a “chilling effect on the sector” and were putting 100,000 jobs at risk.

The UK Government said GB Energy, the state-owned energy firm based in Aberdeen, will bring billions in investment and thousands of jobs to Scotland.

Energy ‘key economic asset’ for Scotland

Scottish Labour Net Zero spokesperson Sarah Boyack said “Scotland’s energy industry is one of our key economic assets, but years of neglect by the SNP and the Tories has left it in a precarious state.

“For too long, oil and gas workers have been let down by two Governments with no plan for the future – but Labour will turn the tide and secure Scotland’s place as a clean energy superpower.”

Ms Boyack said GB Energy was at the heart of the UK Government’s plans to “build a bright future” for the sector in Scotland.

© Supplied by Ross Creative Commun

She added: “The UK Labour Government reiterated its cast-iron commitment to supporting Scotland’s energy sector by setting out plans for GB Energy to work with Scottish bodies and by accelerating the delivery of a skills passport for oil and gas workers, which will be essential for a just transition.

“Oil and gas will remain a part of Scotland’s energy mix for decades to come and, with Labour, Scotland’s energy industry will thrive.

“Labour has a plan to make Scotland home to the jobs and industries of the future, all while delivering cheaper, cleaner energy for households.”

Conservatives say oil and gas needed

Scottish Conservative shadow secretary for net zero and energy Douglas Lumsden said: “Labour clearly believe Scots are buttoned up the back. That’s the only explanation for their absurd claims, which will be met with astonishment and anger in communities across the North East.

“Kier Starmer’s reckless decision to block all new North Sea oil and gas production will throw up to 100,000 skilled workers on the scrapheap, devastating the local economy and leaving us reliant on imported fossil fuels with a far higher carbon footprint.

© Supplied by Hot Tin Roof

“It speaks volumes for the cosy left-wing clique at Holyrood that the SNP, Greens and Lib Dems back Labour’s crazy policy.

“These parties are hopelessly disconnected from ordinary Scots, who recognise, like the Scottish Conservatives, that a fair transition to net zero means domestic oil and gas will have a key role to play in our energy mix for decades to come.”

Acting Energy Secretary Gillian Martin said: “Scotland’s potential for renewable energy generation is one of our greatest environmental and economic opportunities.

“That’s why our Green Industrial Strategy sets out five priority areas where efforts and resources will be concentrated – including maximising the wind economy, growing the hydrogen sector and developing carbon capture.

“We will shortly publish our Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan, which will give businesses confidence and ensure Scotland’s place as a global leader in renewable technologies.”