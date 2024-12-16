Green Volt offshore wind farm awards two FEED contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Green Volt offshore wind farm awards two FEED contracts

By Michael Behr
16/12/2024, 3:29 pm
© Supplied by Flotation EnergyA floating wind turbine, similar to those that will make up the Green Volt development.
A floating wind turbine, similar to those that will make up the Green Volt development.

Vargronn and Flotation Energy have awarded two sets of front-end engineering and design (FEED) contracts for their Green Volt floating offshore wind farm.

One of the contracts was provided to Aker Solutions and ABB and the other went to Aibel and Hitachi Energy.

Aker will lead the topside and jacket FEED design from its London office, with ABB providing support for the HV voltage system, telecommunication, substation automation and hardware delivery, with support from ABB.

ABB will also manage the integration of renewable energy into the grid, deploying advanced power and energy management systems to optimise operations.

ABB told Energy Voice that the its work will mostly be delivered by PAEN UK (England and Scotland) and Norway teams, with different teams responsible for various scopes of the FEED contract.

Hitachi Energy will support the project in the conceptual design of the high voltage system, which will connect electricity generated from the wind farm to the grid as well as enabling a stable supply of electrical power to existing oil and gas assets.

Concepts include the management of a bi-directional power flow, to and from shore, in addition to design of high voltage system components.

Aibel will help the partners optimise the project and make it ready for the next phase.

The decision to award contracts to multiple partnerships was based on the specific skills of each supplier, as well as Green Volt’s ambition to collaborate with, and develop, the UK’s floating wind supply chain.

UK prime minister Keir Starmer hailed the wind farm’s progress, saying: “The Green Volt wind farm is a prime example of how the UK and Norway can work together to move away from fossil fuels and deliver clean, secure energy for millions of households up and down the country.

“I welcome this announcement as we deliver our Plan For Change to secure home-grown energy, protect billpayers, and put us on track to make Britian a clean energy superpower by 2030.”

Based 80 miles off the northeast coast of Scotland, the 560MW Green Volt floating offshore wind farm received a contract for difference from the UK government in September this year.

This put Green Volt on track to be Europe’s first major commercial floating wind development.

Vargronn chief executive Stephen Bull had previously said part of the company’s supply chain plan is to standardise design elements for floating wind projects.

The project is set to unlock around £2.5 billion of private investment and is expected to enter operations in 2029.

Green Volt was approved in April this year, the first consent from the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round.

Once operational, Green Volt will not only supply clean power to the grid but also help the oil and gas industry to meet its goal of halving emissions in 2030 by electrifying offshore assets.

Green Volt project director at Flotation Energy Matthew Green said: “Green Volt is a truly trailblazing project that will boost the floating offshore wind supply chain, stimulating investment and help accelerate the development of more windfarms.

“The award of these FEED contracts is a significant milestone for Green Volt.”

