Green Volt: Jobs boom as Europe’s largest floating wind farm approved off Scotland’s coast

Green Volt, one of the world’s largest floating windfarms, has been approved off the Aberdeenshire coast, in what will be a jobs boost for the region.

Owned in a 50-50 joint venture between Aberdeen-based Flotation Energy and Norwegian firm Vargronn – the Green Volt is Europe’s first commercial-scale floating windfarm.

The approval is the first consent for Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round, and will trigger up to £3 billion in investment, according to north-east energy tycoon Sir Ian Wood, who hailed the decision as a ‘massive boost’ for the region.

The billionaire businessman also said the project will create hundreds of jobs.

The windfarm located off of Aberdeenshire’s east coast near Peterhead will have up to 35 turbines at a power of 560 MW.

Peterhead windfarm a stepping stone

In what will be seen as a boost for the north-east as it transitions away from oil and gas towards cleaner energies, the project has been described as being an “essential stepping stone” from current small-scale projects to gigawatt-size developments.

Green Volt is expected to support the renewables supply chain in scaling in, with the first commercial scale projects considered crucial in developing world-leading expertise and technology.

The project, which will boost the north-east economy, hopes to position the region, as well as the UK and Europe to become the home of future offshore wind jobs.

Its approval by Marine Scotland will go some way to ensuring that the North Sea Transition’s Deal target of halving the UK’s offshore greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 are met.

The project has been mooted to help decarbonise offshore oil and gas platforms, including CNOOC’s huge Buzard oilfield, replacing diesel and gas-generated power with clean electricity.

© Supplied by CNOOC

Windfarm to make north-east greener

It is expected to reduce carbon emissions by one million tonnes per year.

Reacting to getting the green light for the project, Flotation Energy chief executive Lord Nicol Stephen said: “It is fantastic to have received the green light to deliver the world’s biggest floating offshore wind project, right here in the Scottish North Sea.

“This major milestone places Flotation Energy and our joint venture partner, Vargronn, firmly at the heart of the energy transition.

“Flotation Energy is headquartered in Scotland with its roots firmly in Aberdeen and the North East.

“We are already drawing on the world class energy skills and experience of the region – and now look forward to doing far more.”

Green Volt windfarm a massive boost

Oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood, who is also chair of the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) said: “The awarding of consent for the Green Volt INTOG project is a massive boost for Scotland’s ambition to be a global leader in floating offshore wind.

“This decision will unlock around £3 billion of investment, generate hundreds of jobs and will effectively result in Europe’s first commercial scale floating wind development.

© Supplied by Darrell Benns / DCT

“Crucially, it also sends a huge signal to domestic and international investors that Scotland is indeed a pioneer in this technology and the ideal location to manufacture and deliver floating wind developments.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf – who this week scaled back on Scotland’s flagship climate change target – welcomed the move.

The SNP leader said: “It is great news that we have consented the first project in the Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round – this is a significant milestone which will help secure Scotland’s place at the forefront of floating wind technology.

“Scotland is one of the best places in the world to develop offshore wind and its supply chain, and we are determined to maximise the huge economic opportunity offshore wind can bring.”