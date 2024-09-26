GE Vernova boosts HVDC cable manufacturing capacity in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
uncategorized

GE Vernova boosts HVDC cable manufacturing capacity in England

By Erikka Askeland
26/09/2024, 10:07 am
© Supplied by GE VernovaPhilippe Piron cuts a ribbon
Philippe Piron, chief executive of GE Vernova's electrification systems business, cuts ribbon at the expanded factory.

US energy giant GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) has completed an expansion of its grid solutions business in Stafford, England to meet growing demand for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable in the offshore wind sector in the UK as well as Europe, Asia and North America.

GE Vernova built the HVDC valve test and a control system testing facility in 2018.

The latest expansion will see the firm double its capacity to produce voltage-sourced converter (VSC) valves, considered to be the “heart” of an HVDC converter station,  as well as upgrades its site producing HVDC converter transformers.

The investment is taking place at two key sites of the electrification systems’ grid solutions business in Stafford, including its HVDC facility at Redhill which hosts the VSC valve assembly line and the transformer facility at Lichfield Rd, where transformers that have recently been installed in the North Sea to support the 1.4 GW Sofia Offshore Wind Farm were produced.

Worker at GE Vernova electrification systems? grid solutions business in Stafford. © Supplied by GE Vernova
Worker at GE Vernova has completed an expansion of its grid solutions business in Stafford, England/

The firm said the expansion marks its second major round of investment in its Stafford site. A spokeswoman for the firm said the investment would create 600 jobs over a three-years but declined to confirm the scale of GE Vernova’s investment.

GE Vernova, which is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates three manufacturing sites in Stafford. In addition to the HVDC site and the transformer site, it also has a grid automation site at Redhill. It said the ongoing expansion “ensures that Stafford continues to be a critical hub for the production of clean energy technologies, supporting both local and overseas energy needs”.

GE Vernova electrification systems? grid solutions factory in Stafford. © Supplied by GE Vernova
GE Vernova electrification systems grid solutions factory in Stafford.

Philippe Piron, GE Vernova’s chief executive of its electrification systems business was on hand was on hand to cut a ribbon on the improved facilities.

He said: “Helping our customers deliver sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy to people worldwide is central to GE Vernova’s mission.

“By expanding our Stafford operations, we are strengthening our ability to support the energy transition in the UK and the rest of the world and creating new jobs as a result.”

The business spun out of the US industrial giant GE in April when the historic business, founded by famous inventor Thomas Edison in the late 1800s, reorganised into three global operations focusing on aviation, healthcare and energy.

However, the firm recently warned it may cut about 900 jobs globally as it moves to shrink its offshore wind business to become “smaller, leaner and more profitable”.

GE Vernova’s grid solutions business recently signed an agreement to supply HVDC systems for five of TenneT’s offshore wind projects. These projects are part of the Dutch-German Transmission System Operator’s goal to connect 40 GW of offshore wind farms to high voltage grids in the Netherlands and Germany.

