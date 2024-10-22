DEALS: Aberdeen’s ADC extends rig inspection job with TotalEnergies in Suriname

ADC Energy announced it has extended a contract with TotalEnergies (PAR:TTE) after the French firm agreed to push ahead with at $9 billion (£6.9bn) oil and gas development offshore Suriname.

The Aberdeen-based firm will support selection and acceptance of up to three offshore drilling rigs for TotalEnergies’ Gran Morgu development project, the first offshore oil project for the South American country.

ADC said it will service the contract with support from both its Aberdeen HQ and from its US business unit, ADC Rig Inspection Americas in Houston.

The contract continues one held between 2020 and 2022 where ADC Energy assisted TotalEnergies with the selection, reactivation and acceptance of the Noble Developer, Noble Valiant, Noble Gerry de Souza and the Transocean Development Driller III MODUs. The 2020 contract also included onshore monitoring of factory acceptance testing (FAT) and onboard installation and commissioning of the kinetic pressure control “K-BOS” system.

A value for the deal was not disclosed.

The Gran Morgu project will develop the Sapakara and Krabdagu oil discoveries, on which an exploration and appraisal campaign was completed in 2023. The fields are located 93 miles (150 km) off the coast of Suriname and hold recoverable reserves estimated at over 750 million barrels in water depths between 100 and 1,000 meters.

ADC managing director Austin Hay said: “We’ve supported TotalEnergies globally for over a decade. The trust that companies such as TotalEnergies places in our business to help them ensure all rigs are safer, cleaner and more efficient is not something that I, nor the rest of the team take lightly and we are looking forward to continuing to support TotalEnergies once again in Suriname.

“TotalEnergies is a key client for ADC and we’ve seen great value in assigning dedicated internal account managers from both technical and commercial who have been able to really understand TotalEnergies’ business and approach to offshore operations from project to project.”

Meanwhile, welding group CRC Evans completed a major international contract in Nigeria.

The private-equity backed firm, which has an operation in Kintore, Aberdeenshire, said the Alpha Project was the first time it had worked with Westfield Energy Resources. The company has now been awarded a new, larger contract to carry out welding services on a project in India later this year.

“We’re very pleased that we could support Westfield’s maiden project in Nigeria and that their satisfaction with the work that was completed resulted in them putting their faith in us to carry out a bigger project on their behalf,” said CRC Evans offshore director Tom Feteris.

Backed by Bluewater, CRC Evans was forged from the merger of merger between four organisations including Pipeline Technique, CRC-Evans Pipeline International, Pipeline Induction Heat and Global Project Services.