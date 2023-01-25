CRC Evans announces new welding and coating services firm

An error occurred. Please try again.

CRC Evans has announced that a merger between four organisations has brought about the creation of a welding and coating services firm.

Pipeline Technique, CRC-Evans Pipeline International, Pipeline Induction Heat and Global Project Services will all merge under the CRC Evans brand.

This new business has on its books over 1,000 employees that are based across five continents.

Abbreviated to CRCE, the firm says the acronym connects past and future into a dynamic and modern identity that will allow the group to expand its core delivery of welding and coating services across four key sectors: oil and gas, renewable energies, infrastructure and nuclear.

Chief executive of CRC Evans, Frederic Castrec, said: “The increased scale and capability of our business will help us to grow across geographies and bring our expertise and technologies to markets such as the renewables sector, where the application of our knowledge is helping to solve the infrastructure challenges facing floating wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and nuclear.

“The energy and infrastructure industries are evolving, and we are evolving with them.

“The creation of CRC Evans helps to position our growing suite of services more accurately, indicating our evolution within these sectors.

“We need to be agile and responsive to the challenges our customers face, and we are determined to help each of them keep moving forward in their respective markets.”

© Supplied by CRC Evans

CRC Evans chief operating officer, Ben MacKay, added: “Bringing our businesses together as one organisation reinforces our position at the head of the global welding and coating services markets across the global energy and wider infrastructure sectors.

“The knowledge, experience and shared specialisms that exist within our team will enable us to provide a robust service offering and our expanded footprint means that we can deliver more efficiently for our customers around the world.”

CRC Evens was founded in 1933 and has a history of working in oil and gas, carrying out work in pipeline construction, manufacturing and technology development.