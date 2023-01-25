CRC Evans announces new welding and coating services firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

CRC Evans announces new welding and coating services firm

By Ryan Duff
25/01/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by CRC EvansCRC Evans
CRC Evans

CRC Evans has announced that a merger between four organisations has brought about the creation of a welding and coating services firm.

Pipeline Technique, CRC-Evans Pipeline International, Pipeline Induction Heat and Global Project Services will all merge under the CRC Evans brand.

This new business has on its books over 1,000 employees that are based across five continents.

Abbreviated to CRCE, the firm says the acronym connects past and future into a dynamic and modern identity that will allow the group to expand its core delivery of welding and coating services across four key sectors: oil and gas, renewable energies, infrastructure and nuclear.

Chief executive of CRC Evans, Frederic Castrec, said: “The increased scale and capability of our business will help us to grow across geographies and bring our expertise and technologies to markets such as the renewables sector, where the application of our knowledge is helping to solve the infrastructure challenges facing floating wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and nuclear.

“The energy and infrastructure industries are evolving, and we are evolving with them.

“The creation of CRC Evans helps to position our growing suite of services more accurately, indicating our evolution within these sectors.

“We need to be agile and responsive to the challenges our customers face, and we are determined to help each of them keep moving forward in their respective markets.”

© Supplied by CRC Evans
Chief executive of CRC Evans, Frederic Castrec

CRC Evans chief operating officer, Ben MacKay, added: “Bringing our businesses together as one organisation reinforces our position at the head of the global welding and coating services markets across the global energy and wider infrastructure sectors.

“The knowledge, experience and shared specialisms that exist within our team will enable us to provide a robust service offering and our expanded footprint means that we can deliver more efficiently for our customers around the world.”

CRC Evens was founded in 1933 and has a history of working in oil and gas, carrying out work in pipeline construction, manufacturing and technology development.



