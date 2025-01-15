Scotland injects £20m in XLCC cable maker on former nuclear site

A subsea cable manufacturing facility in Ayrshire has won further backing with a £20 million investment from the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB).

Project developer XLCC will use the Scottish Government funds to press ahead with its high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable factory, which is being built to meet growing demand for electricity transmission projects needing subsea connection to the UK grid.

The latest investment adds to public sector-backing the Essex-based developer has raised already. This includes a further £20m from UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB) – now known as the National Wealth Fund (NWF) – in 2024, and £9m from the SNIB’s counterpart agency, Scottish Enterprise, the year prior to that.

XLCC, which was established in 2020, initially won planning permission two years later to develop the factory on a disused coal yard on the site of the Hunterston B nuclear power plant, which is being decommissioned by French power giant EDF (PAR:EDF).

© Supplied by XLCC

The company’s first order is for one of the longest subsea cables in the world, on behalf of its strategic partner Xlinks. This firm plans to build a massive 3.6GW solar farm in Morocco connected by an HVDC-powered trans-Atlantic link to the Alverdiscott substation in North Devon.

Like fellow cable manufacturer Sumitomo, which is building a £350m cable factory in the Scottish Highlands, XLCC is also aiming to meet demand for subsea cable driven by the growth in European energy production from offshore wind, particularly floating wind power projects in deep water.

XLCC estimates demand for high-voltage subsea cables is expected to be two and a half times greater than available supply by 2030.

Scotland is currently a world-leader in its plans to develop floating offshore wind. Of the UK’s target to deliver 60GW of offshore wind by 2030, 5GW is expected to come from floating projects in Scottish waters.

Scottish Government acting energy secretary Gillian Martin said the investment was “the first in a series” of investments Holyrood is planning in order to ” harness the enormous potential of our offshore wind industry”.

In its latest budget, the Scottish Government pledged to invest £500m over five years to anchor a supply chain in Scotland that can meet the targets – current aims are that half of the UK’s target of 60GW of offshore wind capacity will be built in Scottish waters.

Ian Douglas, CEO of XLCC, said the cash from the state-owned bank would help it “deliver on our mission to provide the critical infrastructure that is essential to the energy transition”.

He said: “By 2030, demand for subsea cables is expected to be two and a half times greater than the supply. The Hunterston facility will help us meet this demand and bring highly skilled jobs to Ayrshire.”

SNIB investment director Craig Stevens, said: “Realising Scotland’s potential as a global clean energy producer depends on a robust local supply chain.

“XLCC is a critical component of that chain, enabling the transport and connectivity of our clean power. We are excited for the future of this company and the economic benefit it will bring to Scotland.”

Martin added: “XLCC’s manufacturing facility at Hunterston will not just help increase Scotland’s offshore wind manufacturing capability but support hundreds of high quality green jobs and drive new growth across the local, regional and national economies as part of our net zero transformation.

“The investment in XLCC is the first in a series of strategic, commercial investments being delivered to harness the enormous potential of our offshore wind industry over five years – including £150m in the 2025-26 budget.

“This project demonstrates that our focus on investment to support our delivery of net-zero is benefitting communities across the country, and transforming our economy.”

SNIB and NWF have signed a “memorandum of understanding” to support Scotland’s renewable and offshore wind market.