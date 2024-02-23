Sumitomo commits to £350m Highlands cable factory as funding package agreed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

Sumitomo commits to £350m Highlands cable factory as funding package agreed

Japanese giant previously said Scottish Government funding was a deal-breaker for 330-job project.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
23/02/2024, 7:17 am Updated: 23/02/2024, 11:11 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Stuart Butlersumitomo highlands cable factory
The factory will be built on land at Pitcalzean, adjacent to the Port of Nigg.

Japan’s Sumitomo has committed to building a £350m cable factory in the Highlands after agreeing a funding package from the Scottish Government.

Funding of £24.5m has been approved for the factory, expected to create around 330 jobs over the next ten years, 265 of which will be in the Highlands. There will be 156 “well paid manufacturing jobs on site”.

A report from the Subsidy Advice Unit published last year revealed that £24.5m was the minimum figure Sumitomo would accept to build the facility, and represents less than 10% of its capital commitments.

Plans for the 57,000 square-metre factory at Pitcalzean, adjacent to the Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth, were approved on January 17.

The facility would service market demand for high voltage cables for huge offshore wind projects off Scotland’s shores following the ScotWind leasing round in 2022, as well as other UK developments and those off the EU coast and in the Baltic.

Being built by Sumitomo Electric, a subsidiary of the conglomerate, the project is expected to reduce lead times for the supply of those cables and strengthen energy security.

© Supplied by Sumitomo
2023. (L-R) Osamu Inoue, President & COO of Sumitomo Electric; Neil Gray, then Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy.

Plans were first agreed last year when former energy secretary Neil Gray met with Sumitomo Electric in Osaka.

The funding package has been agreed by Scottish Government, supplying £19.37m, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (£4.6m) and Scottish Enterprise (£530,000).

Energy Secretary Mairi McAllan said: “This major investment in the Highlands will support the delivery of the First Minister’s flagship commitment of up to £500 million over five years to anchor our offshore wind supply chain and create good, green jobs.

“The Nigg project is a significant milestone in bringing the infrastructure and manufacturing facilities critical to the growth of our world-leading offshore wind sector – and an important step towards our vision for Scotland’s net zero economy.

“My predecessor Neil Gray visited Sumitomo last year during a trade visit to Japan, so I am delighted that we have now reached this significant milestone. It comes as a further three major projects progress through the Strategic Investment Model with the potential to boost Scotland’s offshore wind supply chain.

mairi mcallan energy © Supplied by DCT
Mairi McAllan.

“Supported by our public and private sector partners, the Scottish Government’s wider five-year investment will help to create a highly innovative and competitive economy, providing thousands of highly-skilled jobs.”

Yasuyuki Shibata, chairman of Sumitomo Electric U.K. Power Cables Ltd, said: “Sumitomo Electric Industries is a forerunner in the global offshore power cable manufacturing market.

“Establishment of a Sumitomo cable making facility, producing state of the art cable, in the United Kingdom, specifically Scotland and the Highlands, is testament to the support received from all stakeholders involved in the project.

“We are particularly thankful for the backing received from the UK and Scottish governments, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Scottish Development International in this venture – Sumitomo’s first cable manufacturing facility located in the western hemisphere.

“We look forward to actively contributing to the local economy, through direct and indirect job creation, and to becoming an integral and active member of the Highland community. Product from our factory will not only be of the highest quality but will form a vital contribution to the supply chain, as Scotland and the UK deliver their net zero energy ambitions.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts