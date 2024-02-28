Bristow signs deal for 10 AW189 helicopters amid industry shortage concerns

Helicopter operator Bristow (NYSE: VTOL) has signed a deal for 10 AW189 super medium helicopters to meet customer demand.

The offshore flights operator currently has 21 AW189 helicopters in its global fleet with an additional five scheduled for delivery this year.

The agreement with Leonardo includes options to purchase an additional 10 aircraft of the same type.

Bristow says that the incoming AW189s will support offshore transport and search and rescue (SAR) operations.

The chief executive of Bristow criticised “significant delays” for spare parts for S-92 helicopters late last year as he claimed the situation was stifling the firm’s global growth.

A lack of parts, including gearboxes, was said to be affecting helicopter operators industry-wide, causing logistical challenges in areas like the UK North Sea.

The IOGP oil and gas trade body last week went so far as to say it was harming safety – a position the UK Civil Aviation Authority disagrees with.

The Bristow boss, Chris Bradshaw, said it would be putting more helicopters on contract “generating more revenue and cash flows” in the UK North Sea and Gulf of Mexico if it had more “serviceable S-92s” available.

Following news of the deal, Mr Bradshaw said: “The AW189 is a leading super medium helicopter offering reliable and safe long-range, high-capacity performance, while allowing for lower operating costs than traditional heavy helicopters.”

Bristow could not confirm how many of these incoming aircraft will be coming to its Aberdeen base.

S-92 woes and Super Puma concerns

This also comes as Airbus executives have hinted at a possible future return of the H225 Super Puma helicopter to offshore oil and gas operations.

The offshore industry widely abandoned the rotor type after a series of crashes, including one which killed 16 people in Norway in 2016, with one union official branding the helicopter a “flying coffin”.

Following this the offshore sector largely switched over to the S-92, however, maintenance issues are causing problems for operators.

RMT union has criticised comments by Airbus executives, saying any such move would “poison industrial relations”.

© Supplied by Bristow

Mr Bradshaw added: “We are upgrading our fleet while taking a proactive approach to the evolving needs of our customers.

“In addition, this strategic investment will further our sustainability initiatives while driving EBITDA growth at attractive returns.”

The new AW189 aircraft will also be capable of operating Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) in the future due to certification standards already received by Leonardo.

In 2022, Bristow and Leonardo signed a 10-year maintenance support agreement for Bristow’s AW139 and AW189 fleets.

Bristow says that its 2022 deal will “mitigate cost uncertainty in an inflationary environment and result in maintenance expenses that are more directly correlated with flight hours.”

Bristow crews set to strike

© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen Journals

Bristow pilots, technical crew, winch paramedics and winch operators, are currently pursuing the action in a dispute over pay.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) recently confirmed four bouts of industrial action set to be taken by Bristow staff.

It’s understood several different cohorts of pilots and crew will be taking part in the action at certain times during days according to their job and base.