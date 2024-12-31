Former NSTA chairman awarded CBE

Tim Eggar, who retired following a five-year stint as North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) chairman, has been awarded a CBE on the New Year Honours List.

Eggar has been recognised for his services to energy, he was previously a member of parliament for almost 20 years and acted as the UK government’s energy minister between 1992 and 1996, later holding numerous roles within industry.

Eggar said: “It was an honour and privilege to chair an outstanding board and public service team during a challenging and turbulent period.”

Eggar retired in October after the UK regulator found his replacement.

He was set to step away from the regulator in March 2024 when his retirement was announced in August last year – however, he stayed on with the NSTA until it found his successor.

The former NSTA chairman fronted the regulator as it transitioned from its previous guise, the Oil and Gas Authority.

Throughout his tenure, the NSTA expanded its remit to transition technologies as it became the carbon storage licensing authority and increased its emission monitoring.

While at the helm of the UK Regulator, Eggar saw five prime ministers, eight energy secretaries and seven energy ministers.

NSTA chief executive Stuart Payne said: “I am delighted to see Tim recognised in the New Year Honours. Tim’s passion for the energy sector in the UK is clear to everyone who knows him.

“He has worked alongside the industry as a politician, worked in industry leading operators and supply chain businesses and led the regulation of the industry as the Chair of the North Sea Transition Authority.

“I and my colleagues are grateful for the leadership, challenge and enthusiasm that Tim brought during his tenure.”

Eggar became the Enfield North MP in 1979 and remained in Parliament until he stood down in 1997.

First appointed as a Margaret Thatcher in 1985, Eggar served in three departments before being appointed minister for energy in 1992.

He served in that role for four years – the longest-ever serving Energy Minister.

Stark receives CBE

In addition to the former NSTA chairman, Chirs Stark was also recognised in the honours list as he was awarded CBE.

Stark currently fronts Mission Control, a government initiative to accelerate transmission as the UK accelerates towards clean energy deadlines.

Mr Stark served as chief executive of the Climate Change Committee for six years, taking charge in April 2018.

He was also the director of energy and climate change in the Scottish Government from May 2016 to April 2018.

“I’m very pleased to be named in The King’s New Year Honours list as a CBE,” Stark wrote on social media.

“It’s wonderful to be recognised specifically for my contribution to tackling climate change.

“I want to give my own thanks to the amazing team at the Climate Change Committee – I was very lucky to lead them in an extraordinary period.”

The Mission Control boss said that there is “lots more to come” from him as he is ” not done on climate yet”.

Energy Honours

Eggar and Stark were joined on the honours list by Uniper CEO Michael Lewis , who was handed an OBE.

Lewis joined the German firm after stepping down from Equinor’s board.

Managing director of CWP, Rod Wood, and head of energy equality group POWERful Women, Georgina Worrall, were also recognised for services to energy.

The NSTA’s Robert White joined the list of MBE awardees and was recognised for “services to energy security”.

The senior infrastructure manager has worked in the role since arriving at what was then the Department of Trade and Industry in 2006.

His work includes ensuring the UK has enough energy to meet demand, or as the NSTA put it: “literally keeping the lights on and homes warm”.

Robert said: “There are a lot of people who put in a long slog as a public servant and I’m just one of them, but of course I’m flattered. I could have retired by now, but I really enjoy my job and recently I’ve started work on carbon storage and hydrogen and it’s fascinating to see how we can take the best bits from our work in oil and gas and apply them in a new way.”