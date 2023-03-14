Equinor board member to step down after taking top job at Uniper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Equinor board member to step down after taking top job at Uniper

By Ryan Duff
14/03/2023, 9:38 am Updated: 14/03/2023, 9:40 am
© Supplied by UniperNew Chief Executive Officer of Uniper Michael Lewis.
New Chief Executive Officer of Uniper Michael Lewis.

Equnior board member, Michael Lewis, will step down from his position this week after accepting the chief executive job at German energy company Uniper.

Stepping down on the 16th of March, Mr Lewis’ first day at Düsseldorf headquartered firm is yet to be confirmed.

He will also be stepping down from his chief executive position at utility company E.ON UK once the firm appoints his successor.

The departing Equinor board member says he is stepping down to avoid a potential conflict of interests after he accepted the Uniper job.

Equinor’s nomination committee, led by Jarle Roth, will start the search for a new board member to allow for the corporate assembly to conduct a by-election when the nomination committee’s recommendation is ready.

Upon his appointment to Uniper, Mr Lewis said: “Uniper faces large challenges, but above all huge opportunities when it comes to shaping the energy transition. We will deliver this with utmost reliability and focus.

“I am looking forward to approaching this task together with the executive team and all colleagues at Uniper, many of whom I still know from our common past and whom I value highly for their expertise and commitment.”

Until Michael Lewis takes office, the responsibilities of the CEO will be assumed by Uniper’s Chief Financial Officer, Jutta Dönges, and Chief Operating Officer, Holger Kreetz.

Mr Lewis is a trained engineer with almost three decades worth of experience in the energy sector, he has shown an interest in renewables throughout his career in the industry.

Tom Blades, chairman of the Uniper supervisory board, added: “It will take experience, a broad perspective and passion to anchor Uniper successfully within the new energy world.

“Michael Lewis brings all of those qualities to the table. We are very grateful to have him on board for this new chapter in the company’s history.

“I’m very pleased that we were able to determine the CEO succession so quickly.

“I would like to thank E.ON for the good discussions on Michael Lewis‘ transition and I would also like to take this opportunity again to thank Klaus-Dieter Maubach, who left the Uniper Management Board yesterday, for his extraordinary performance as crisis manager in 2022.”

Late last year Equinor appointed Molly Morris as its new president of US offshore wind and she took over the role at the start of this year.

