Oil & Gas

Aberdeen’s ASCO wins £70m contract with Aker BP in Norway

By Ryan Duff
07/01/2025, 1:06 pm
© Supplied by ASCOAn ASCO worker standing on the quayside in Aberdeen.
An ASCO worker standing on the quayside in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen-headquartered ASCO has been awarded a £70 million contract by Aker BP for work across its Norwegian operations.

The firm has been awarded work in base and logistics services for the next five years.

ASCO will also continue providing warehouse management, load carriers, waste services, and personnel leasing for logistics and helicopter coordination services for the Norwegian oil and gas firm.

Øyvind Salte, commercial director for ASCO Norge AS, commented: “This contract strengthens our existing activities in Norway and lays the foundation for further developing the excellent collaboration with Aker BP.

“We will also continue to simplify, streamline, and digitalise all aspects of its services.”

© Supplied by ASCO
Øyvind Salte, Commercial Director at ASCO Norge AS and Vegard Olsen, Logistics Manager at Aker BP ASA.

Vegard Olsen, logistics manager for Aker BP added: “Base and transport services act as the lifelines for materials between sea and land, ensuring that we can maintain stable and efficient operations”

Having provided base and logistics services to Aker BP for over a decade, managing director of ASCO Norwegian business Runar Hatletvedt said that the deal would ensure job security in the country.

“A new contract with Aker BP secures jobs at ASCO’s bases in Tananger, Sandnessjøen, and Farsund and provides stability and predictability for the future,” Hatletvedt explained.

“This is a very positive and significant contract for us.”

The Aberdeen firm employs around 1,500 across its 60 locations and it claims that the latest deal with Aker BP will secure 120 jobs in Norway.

ASCO spends big in the UK for sustainability

Late last year the firm announced a multi-million-pound fleet upgrade programme which encompassed bringing a new Liebherr crane to its base at Albert Quay in Aberdeen.

Mike Pettigrew, CEO of ASCO, said at the time: “This investment demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the energy industry in the region.

“While continuing to serve longstanding clients like BP and Total, we are investing in infrastructure that supports the future of the evolving supply chain and strengthens our role in the energy transition.”

© Supplied by ASCO
The new Liebherr crane at ASCO’s base at Albert Quay in Aberdeen.

In May, ASCO also secured a three-year deal to operate a new heavy lift quay at the Teesside Freeport.

At the time, the logistics business claimed this win would create 65 jobs in the north-east of England.

The business was acquired by the UK-based private equity firm, Endless, in 2023 for an undisclosed sum.

Prior to this, it was owned by a consortium of investors who had in turn bought the firm from DH Private Equity Partners in 2020.

