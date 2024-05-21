Asco wins contract to manage quay at Teesside freeport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Asco wins contract to manage quay at Teesside freeport

By Erikka Askeland
21/05/2024, 5:58 pm
Asco will manage the Teesworks £114m south bank heavy lift quay and create 65 jobs in the North East of England.

Aberdeen’s Asco has won a three-year deal to operate a new heavy lift quay at the Teesside Freeport.

The logistics firm will manage the Teesworks £114m south bank heavy lift quay creating 65 jobs in the North East of England.

The 450-metre quayside development was chosen to serve South Korean firm SeAH Wind’s £450m manufacturing facility, allowing monopiles to be shipped out to offshore wind farms in the North Sea.

Teesworks said it expects the monopile factory will be operational in 2026.

Teesworks and the freeport

Teesworks is a private/public partnership spearheading the development of a 4,500 acre brownfield site which includes the former Redcar steelworks. It is a major part of the Teesside Freeport, the largest UK freeport, which also includes Teesport, the Port of Middlesbrough, the Port of Hartlepool and Teesside International Airport.

The heavy-lift  quay was awarded £107m of loan funding in the UK Infrastructure Bank’s first ever investment in 2021.

Teesworks is 90% owned by local developers Chris Musgrave of JC Musgrave, and Martin Corney of Northern Land Management and the remaining 10% is owned by the public-sector South Tees Development Corporation (STDC).

Asco work scope

Work to be offered by Asco will include quayside planning and scheduling, operations coordination, vessel scheduling, stevedoring and internal distribution services.

The Aberdeen firm expects work to begin in the summer this year, with the first vessel expected to berth in September.

asco © Supplied by ASCO
Mike Pettigrew, CEO of Asco said the deal was “testament” to its work in logistics and supporting communities.

ASCO CEO Mike Pettigrew, said: “The south bank quay is a flagship project for Asco which will propel us along the right track right at the start of 2024, en route to achieving our future goals.

“It confirms and reinforces our intention to make significant investment into increasing our footprint in the new energies sector over the coming years.

“Winning such a major contract is a testament to the work that we have done over the years where we have delivered world-class logistics services across the energy industry while contributing to the economic growth of the communities in which we operate.”

© Supplied by ASCO
An ASCO worker standing on the quayside in Aberdeen.

Garry O’Malley, operations director at Teesworks, said Asco have “a great deal of experience in port and terminal operations both in the UK and globally”.

He added: “The award of this contract also marks another milestone for the Teesworks site as it makes the transition to greener energy.

“Asco as the quay operator will provide the operational expertise required to ensure service levels for users of this valuable asset are of the highest standard. This partnership will create up to 65 direct jobs providing more employment opportunities for the area.”

