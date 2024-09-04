Archer teams up with Aberdeen’s Raptor to tackle global decom market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Decom

Archer teams up with Aberdeen’s Raptor to tackle global decom market

By Erikka Askeland
04/09/2024, 1:46 pm
© Bloombergshell exxon brazil
The MV30 Carioca floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Aberdeen technology company Raptor Data has agreed a deal with drilling firm Archer to (OSLO: ARCH) target the well decommissioning market.

The global exclusive agreement means Archer Well Services will distribute Raptor’s downhole acoustic monitoring technology with its well integrity and plugging and abandonment services, with UK and Norway being “important and high priority markets”.

Archer, which is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway, and has an office in Blackburn, near Aberdeen, said integration of Raptor’s wireless acoustic telemetry will “significantly” improve monitoring capabilities.

A value for the agreement was not disclosed.

Nicholas Pantin, EVP of Archer Well Services said: “Raptor has developed a state-of-the-art downhole acoustic monitoring tool that, with its wireless data broadcasting capabilities, will expand Archer Well Services solutions in the temporary and permanent plug and barriers V&V (validation and verification) market, including data transmission of downhole pressure and temperature broadcasted via a wireless acoustic telemetry from below the barrier.

“This demonstrates Archer’s major commitment to continue improving and managing the placement of reliable well barriers.”

Paul McClure, CEO of Raptor said: “A combined Archer Well Services – Raptor Data in this space provides unparalleled resources and a technically differentiated global platform to build a scalable high impact business at the cutting edge of technology.”

Raptor, which employs 12 people, recently secured a global well plugging and abandonment (P&A) contract with ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

As part of that deal, Raptor will manufacture a fleet of tools which ConocoPhillips will initially deploy across its operations in Norway.

The agreement with Archer has “no direct implications on the Conoco deal”, a spokeswoman said.

Raptor was founded in Aberdeen in 2011 by Colin Maclean and Gordon Cowie. Conoco was an early backer of the firm, alongside Statoil and the Oil and Gas Technology Centre – now Equinor and Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), respectively – as well as the Scottish Investment Bank, the former investment arm of development agency, Scottish Enterprise.

