Noble grabs ‘first mover advantage’ with Diamond Offshore acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

Noble grabs ‘first mover advantage’ with Diamond Offshore acquisition

By Mathew Perry
14/06/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Kami Thomson / DC Thnoble north sea
The Noble Intrepid jack-up arriving at Aberdeen South Harbour in 2023.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) has grabbed “first mover advantage” in an offshore rig market set for further consolidation, according to analyst firm Wood Mackenzie.

Earlier this week, Noble announced it would acquire smaller competitor Diamond Offshore in a cash and stock deal worth around $1.6bn.

Following the deal, Noble will own and operate a drilling fleet of 41 rigs, including 28 floaters and 13 jack-ups, with an order backlog close to $6.5bn.

The move marked a stunning turnaround for Noble, coming less than four years after the Texas firm filed for bankruptcy during the pandemic.

Noble Diamond Offshore © Supplied by Diamond Offshore
Diamond Offshore’s Ocean GreatWhite rig.

Wood Mackenzie upstream supply chain principal analyst Leslie Cook said the deal gives Noble “first mover advantage” in a market expected to consolidate further.

“We have been predicting offshore rig market consolidation for some time and with little appetite from owners to add new rigs as rig demand is flattening out, we believed growth would be inorganic,” Ms Cook said.

“It therefore comes as little surprise that the first major deal in the upstream service sector has been announced.”

Deal solidifies Noble’s top two position

Ms Cook said the deal solidifies Noble’s position in the top two of the world’s offshore rig contractors, which could impact the market moving forward.

“With this deal, more than 60% of total floater backlog is with four drilling contractors,” she said.

© Wood Mackenzie
Graph showing the rig count of global offshore drilling firms following Noble’s takeover of Diamond Offshore.

“While we believe this will have little impact on day rates in the shorter term, we do believe that the consolidation of the market will afford rig contractors more control in the medium and long term.

“With day rates currently reaching US$500k/day, this will be an ongoing concern for operators adhering to capital discipline and planning for long-term drilling programmes.”

Noble broadens client footprint

Wood Mackenzie said with the Diamond takeover improves, Noble will improve its position in the most commercially advantageous markets.

The move also broadens Noble’s client footprint, improves access to the UK and Australian markets and strengthens its position in the lucrative US Gulf of Mexico.

“If expected synergies and costs are realised, it will increase effective utilisation and make Noble’s fleet more competitive,” Wood Mac said.

In addition, the Diamond also provides a “good cultural fit” and will diversify Noble’s portfolio without diluting the marketability of its assets.

 

 

Recommended for you

Tags