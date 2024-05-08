Diamond Offshore returns to profit with $11.6m earnings in Q1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Diamond Offshore returns to profit with $11.6m earnings in Q1

By Mathew Perry
08/05/2024, 7:51 am
© Supplied by Diamond Offshorerepsol ocean patriot
Ocean Patriot

Offshore rig operator Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) returned to profit with $11.6 million in Q1 earnings, a marked turnaround from its previous quarter loss.

The Houston-based firm posted losses of $145m in its fourth quarter results last year, but the driller has turned that figure around with total revenues of $274.6m in Q1.

Diamond Offshore said it secured $713m in new contract awards in the first quarter, including two-year contract extensions for the Ocean BlackLion and Ocean BlackHornet in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The firm also secured additional plug and abandonment work for the Ocean Patriot with Serica, which is currently underway.

Just after the end of Q1, Diamond also signed an estimated 30-day, one-well contract for the Ocean BlackRhino, bringing in approximately $18m in total contract value.

As of the 1st April, Diamond said its total order backlog reached $1.9 billion, with overall rig efficiency for the period sitting at 94%.

Elsewhere, Diamond said repairs on its Ocean GreatWhite are progressing well at Kishorn Port after an incident with the rig’s low marine riser package (LMRP) West of Shetland.

north sea exploration © Supplied by Kishorn Port
The Ocean Greatwhite in Loch Kishorn.

Diamond said the Ocean GreatWhite is currently scheduled to be back on the well location in the first half of June.

Diamond Offshore Drilling president and chief executive officer Bernie Wolford Jr said the demand landscape “remains compelling” for the company.

“The high-specification deepwater rig supply-demand balance continues to tighten, which is resulting in strong contracting conditions that have already begun to benefit our fleet,” he said.

“The average contract dayrate across our fleet will notably increase as we transition to our recently awarded contracts.

“Looking ahead, we are focused on the Ocean GreatWhite returning to work safely, securing additional backlog for our rigs, and delivering operational excellence across the fleet to maximize our cash flow generation.”

Diamond deal for 7th generation drillships

In addition, Diamond said it has recently secured marketing rights for three seventh generation drillships, entering into an agreement with the owner of the West Dorado and West Draco.

Diamond will market the rigs in Brazil, Latin America, West Africa, Malaysia and Indonesia.

In addition, Diamond will also market the former West Libra rig, now known as the Tidal Action, in the US Gulf of Mexico on behalf of its owner.

 

 

