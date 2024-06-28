BP reportedly pressing pause on offshore wind amid investor discontent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

BP reportedly pressing pause on offshore wind amid investor discontent

By Mathew Perry
28/06/2024, 8:04 am
© BloombergMurray Auchincloss, chief executive officer of BP Plc, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas, US, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. More than 7,000 people are headed to Houston to attend the conference with a key question in mind: How to meet increasing demand for power amid the transition to clean energy. Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg
Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer of BP Plc, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas, US, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. More than 7,000 people are headed to Houston to attend the conference with a key question in mind: How to meet increasing demand for power amid the transition to clean energy. Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg

Energy giant BP (LON: BP) is reportedly imposing a hiring freeze and pausing new offshore wind projects amid investor discontent over its low carbon strategy.

Reuters reported newly appointed BP chief executive officer Murray Auchincloss is planning to slow the firm’s investment in large low carbon projects, particularly in offshore wind, and place a renewed focus on oil and gas investments.

The move marks a reversal of the company’s strategy under former CEO Bernard Looney, in which BP announced plans to become a net zero company by 2050.

It also mirrors a similar renewables retreat from competitor Shell (LON:SHEL), which recently watered down its 2030 emissions targets.

BP has faced discontent from investors over its strategy, amid increasing pressure from some shareholders to raise its profitability and narrow the valuation gap with more oil-focused US rivals.

BP northern endurance © Supplied by DCT Media
BP’s Aberdeen headquarters

Alongside a pause in new offshore wind projects, BP is also expected to make job cuts in its renewables department amid a company-wide hiring freeze.

In May, Mr Auchincloss announced a £1.6 billion cost cutting drive as its profits lagged behind rivals Shell, Exxon and Chevron.

Under Mr Auchincloss, the firm has also said it will step back from sanctioning major projects and acquisitions.

BP remains the only oil supermajor to have oil and gas output reduction targets, but last year the company reduced its target from a 40% cut to 25%.

A BP spokesperson told Reuters the company is aiming “to deliver as a simpler, more focused and higher value company”.

“The actions we are taking are part of delivering this – and of course are all in service of our aim of growing the value of BP,” the statement said.

