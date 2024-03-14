Shell waters down 2030 emissions targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Shell waters down 2030 emissions targets

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
14/03/2024, 9:34 am Updated: 14/03/2024, 10:02 am
Shell has reduced emissions targets to 2030 and 'retired' another goal for 2035. Bloomberg.

Shell (LON: SHEL) has weakened its carbon emissions targets for the next decade, but said it still intends to become a net zero company by 2050.

It comes amid pressure on European majors to focus on fossil fuels to address the share price gap with US rivals, with CEO Wael Sawan last year promising a “ruthless” focus on generating returns.

Shell has watered down its net carbon intensity goals to 2030, previously aimed at a 20% drop by 2030, but will now seeks to reduce net carbon intensity by 15-20%.

It has also “retired” its goal of a 45% reduction by 2035 (against a 2016 baseline) citing “uncertainty in the pace of change in the energy transition”.

The announcement, made through a new Shell energy transition strategy, comes as the major recently sold its retails business in the UK and Germany to supply renewable power to homes.

Shell unveiled a new target to cut customer emissions from use of its oil products by 15-20% by 2030 against 2021 levels, highlighting a shift towards its core fuels business.

The move follows rival BP, which rolled back on the pace of its withdrawal from oil and gas last year.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan

Mark van Baal, founder of activist investor group Follow This, said: “With this backtrack, Shell bets on the failure of the Paris Climate Agreement which requires almost halving emissions this decade.”

Follow This has field a resolution with other investors at Shell AGM to push the company to align with the Paris Agreement.

Mr van Baal added: “Only Shell’s shareholders can change the board’s mind by voting for our climate resolution at the shareholders’ meeting in May.”

“This backtracking removes any doubt about Shell’s intentions: the company wants to stay in fossil fuels as long as possible.

“The board not only endangers the global economy by exacerbating the climate crisis, but also puts the company’s future at risk through policy interventions, disruptive innovation, stranded assets, and accountability for the costs of climate change.”

Shell changes energy transition strategy 

Last year, Shell said 200 positions in its low carbon emissions business would be cut, with another 130 up for review.

The London-listed firm published its first energy transition strategy in 2021.

CEO Wael Sawan said: “Over the past three years we have seen the critical importance of secure and affordable energy for economies and people’s lives.

“As the world’s population grows by an estimated 2 billion people by 2050, and the benefits of energy are extended to the hundreds of millions who do not have it today, demand for energy will only grow.

“At the same time, the world must achieve an orderly transition away from fossil fuels to low-carbon energy to achieve net-zero emissions.

“Today, fossil fuels meet around 80% of global energy demand, with an even greater reliance in many developing countries.

“We support a balanced energy transition, one that maintains secure and affordable energy supplies as the world moves to net zero.”

