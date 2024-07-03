Serica Energy completes first redetermination on $525m loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Serica Energy completes first redetermination on $525m loan

By Michael Behr
03/07/2024, 7:45 am
© Supplied by Odfjell TechnologyThe Bruce platform in the North Sea, owned by Serica Energy
Serica Energy's Bruce platform.

Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) has increased the borrowing base on its up-to $525 million loan facility, increasing it from the previous US$463m to the full amount.

The move marks the completion of the first semi-annual redetermination on the loan, a reserve-based lending (RBL) facility.

The decision reflects increased reserves, together with the programme of hedging recently implemented.

Following this redetermination, and reflecting the previously reported cash and cash equivalents of £301.6m and debt drawings of $231m (£182m) as of 26 June 2024, Serica’s liquidity is now in excess of £500m.

Serica Energy chief financial officer Martin Copeland said: “We are grateful for the support of our bank group in completing our first redetermination under the new RBL.

“Serica’s robust liquidity supports our ability to deliver on the two-pronged strategy of investing in our assets and executing on attractive M&A opportunities.”

The company secured the loan late last year as a way to increase its liquidity for “future acquisitions and investments,” the company stated.

The deal also includes an option of a further $525m, increasing the potential to more than $1bn.

It replaced an existing RNL facility which had $271m drawn, which was fully repaid upon completion of the current RBL facility. This helped extend the company’s debts, pushing them back to the loan’s maturation of December 31, 2029.

The loan was provided by DNB, ING Bank NV, Nedbank CIB, Natixis and ICBC Standard Bank.

An RBL is a type of financing for independent oil and gas players based on the cash flows expected from their assets.

Earlier this year, Serica Energy’s chief executive officer at the time of the loan agreement, Mitch Flegg, announced that he will leave the company after six years.

Current chairman of the board David Latin took on the role of interim CEO until a long-term successor is appointed.

