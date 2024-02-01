Serica Energy announces departure of chief executive Mitch Flegg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Serica Energy announces departure of chief executive Mitch Flegg

By Mathew Perry
01/02/2024, 8:09 am Updated: 01/02/2024, 8:19 am
Serica Energy
Serica Energy chief executive Mitch Flegg

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) has announced its chief executive officer Mitch Flegg will leave the company after six years at the helm.

In a statement Serica said Mr Flegg will step down after the publication of the company’s 2023 full year financial results, but will remain as an adviser to the company until after its AGM in June.

Current chairman of the board David Latin will take on the role of interim CEO until a long-term successor is appointed.

Serica said Mr Flegg has been “highly instrumental” in growing the independent oil and gas firm, leading it through the integration of the Bruce, Keith and Rhum assets it acquired in 2018.

Mr Flegg also spearheaded the acquisition of Tailwind Energy in 2023 and Serica said he leaves the company “in its best ever health, very well positioned to deliver full value from its assets and exploit opportunities in the UK and beyond”.

Last year Mr Flegg said Serica was exploring several deals in Norway and Europe as he lamented a “lack of opportunity” in the North Sea as a result of the windfall tax.

‘Now is the right time’

Mr Flegg said it had been a “great privilege” to lead the company since 2017.

“Serica is firmly established as a leading listed UK E&P Company and in a strong position following the Tailwind acquisition and planned changes to executive and board positions.

noble bp © Supplied by Odfjell Technology
Serica Energy’s Bruce platform.

“Now is the right time for me to help support the handover to a CEO to lead the next phase of Serica’s growth and development and I believe there is an exciting future ahead.”

Serica chairman David Latin said: “Mitch Flegg will leave with the profound thanks of the Board and our employees for his outstanding services over two periods at the Company, firstly between 2006 and 2015, and latterly as CEO at Serica over the past six years.

“Mitch has helped build and lead the Company through its recent evolution and has created a very strong platform of significant scale with a solid balance sheet.

“Serica is now well placed for further growth in service of increased shareholder value, to which the Board is committed as its top priority.

Serica said its board has commenced the search for a successor led by Malcolm Webb and supported by external advisors.

