Serica Energy boosts ‘financial firepower’ with $525m loan deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Serica Energy boosts ‘financial firepower’ with $525m loan deal

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
18/12/2023, 8:06 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
Serica energy
Serica Energy CEO Mitch Flegg. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 15/01/2019

Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) has bolstered its “financial firepower” after securing a loan deal worth $525m over six years.

The reserves-based lending facility (RBL) means increased liquidity for “future acquisitions and investments” and achieved amid a “challenging market amid upstream financing”.

It matures on December 31, 2029.

It replaces an existing RNL facility which has $271m drawn and will be fully repaid upon completion of the new RBL facility, expected in January 2024.

Serica said it means its debts are deferred by more than two years, to the end of 2029, and establishes new relationships with international banks.

The deal also includes an option of a further $525m, increasing the potential to more than $1bn.

DNB, ING Bank N.V, Nedbank CIB, Natixis and ICBC Standard Bank are the banks involved.

Serica Energy CEO Mitch Flegg said: “I am very pleased to announce the signing of a new RBL facility which substantially enhances Serica’s financial firepower. This has been achieved in a challenging market for upstream financing.

“The standing of the international banks in the lending syndicate reflects the quality of Serica’s asset portfolio, strong balance sheet and ambitions for further growth. The new facility, combined with our existing attributes, means that Serica can approach acquisition and investment opportunities from a position of considerable strength.”

An RBL is a type of financing for independent oil and gas players based on the cash flows expected from their assets.

Serica Energy’s debt stood at £210m as of June 30, 2023.

Earlier this year the North Sea operator acquired fellow firm Tailwind Energy, providing Serica with the Triton hub and opportunities for expansion.

Serica has said it is exploring other deals, including those outside of the UK due to the impact of the Energy Profits Levy (EPL).

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts