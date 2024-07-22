HSE warns North Sea firms after Apache enforcement notice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

HSE warns North Sea firms after Apache enforcement notice

By Mathew Perry
22/07/2024, 3:25 pm Updated: 22/07/2024, 3:28 pm
uk energy production
The Apache Forties Delta platform.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is urging North Sea operators to pay closer attention to offshore safety after issuing a warning to Apache.

The HSE said the recent enforcement notice issue to Apache followed a recent inspection of its Forties Delta platform.

Inspectors found Apache “failed to fully consider human factors as part of its plans to prevent a fire and explosion” on Forties Delta.

The regulator said its now calling on the entire offshore industry to “take a closer look at human factors, with a particular focus on safety critical tasks”.

Forties Delta

According to the HSE notice, the issues stemmed from the design of the main oil line (MOL) pig launching system on the platform.

HSE principal specialist inspector Mary Marshall said offshore firms like Apache need to identify safety critical tasks carried out on their offshore installations.

“Offshore companies need to understand and evaluate where and how these safety critical tasks might be vulnerable to human error,” Marshall said.

The regulator said adopting Safety Critical Task Analysis (SCTA) will help North Sea firms demonstrate tasks can be carried out “safely, reliably and that the risks are managed to as low as reasonably practicable”.

“This will include consideration of the design of the equipment, details of the tasks and the factors which support task performance,” Marshall added.

The HSE said several offshore firms have launched SCTA programmes “with varying degrees of success”.

Common failings the HSE identified include a lack of sustained commitment and progress with the work, and “inconsistencies in the quality of assessments”.

When approached for comment Apache said: “At the time the notice was received, Apache was in the process of updating procedures and conducting safety critical task analysis on Forties Delta.

“Equipment labelling has been replaced and alternative height access has been installed.”

Apache North Sea

The HSE said its inspection of Forties Delta found Apache “failed to take appropriate measures to prevent the uncontrolled release of flammable or explosive substances during main oil line pig launcher operations”.

The American firm has not appealed against the notice, and currently has until 9 November to comply with the HSE findings.

The Forties Delta notice follows the HSE warning Apache last year over concerns the company “routinely” overloaded lifeboats on the Forties Echo platform.

Apache North Sea's Forties Echo platform.
Industry news

In November last year, the HSE also found Apache had nearly 26,000 hours of Safety and Environmentally Critical Elements (SECE) across seven UK installations.

The firm also received a warning over its failure to properly maintain supports to the flaring system on its Beryl hub.

It comes as analysts predict Apache could be set to exit the North Sea in 2024 following its decision to not invest in new drilling on the UKCS.

Recent analysis from Welligence showed the firm’s decision to halt further drilling at the Beryl and Forties fields by could see the hubs become cash flow negative up to 10 years earlier.

Apache added: “Apache is committed to safe and responsible operations. We remain focussed on all maintenance work and continue to implement appropriate mitigations to maintain safe, ongoing operations.”

